Religious scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi

Qazi Hassan 13 Sep 2020

Naqvi had a PhD from the University of Karachi and was known to have knowledge of science, philosophy, literature, culture, journalism and Islamic history. — Photo courtesy Facebook/File
Naqvi had a PhD from the University of Karachi and was known to have knowledge of science, philosophy, literature, culture, journalism and Islamic history. — Photo courtesy Facebook/File

Famed religious scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passed away on Sunday from a heart attack, his relatives said. He was 76 years old.

He was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital late Saturday night where he died due to a heart attack, according to his relatives.

Naqvi was born in 1944 in the Indian city of Lucknow where he studied until graduation, later moving to Karachi in 1967.

He had a PhD from the University of Karachi and was known to have knowledge of science, philosophy, literature, culture, journalism and Islamic history. He also remained the editor of the Al Kalam magazine besides heading the Anees Academy.

He also authored 28 books on various subjects, including Urdu ghazals and the events of Karbala.

His funeral prayers will be offered in the Imambargah Shuhada-e-Karbala in Federal B area in the evening.

Hassan
Sep 13, 2020 12:39pm
Saddening. He had a humble soul.
Fasi1
Sep 13, 2020 12:39pm
RIP
Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 13, 2020 12:43pm
Rest in Peace.
