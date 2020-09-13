Religious scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi

Famed religious scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passed away on Sunday from a heart attack, his relatives said. He was 76 years old.

He was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital late Saturday night where he died due to a heart attack, according to his relatives.

Naqvi was born in 1944 in the Indian city of Lucknow where he studied until graduation, later moving to Karachi in 1967.

He had a PhD from the University of Karachi and was known to have knowledge of science, philosophy, literature, culture, journalism and Islamic history. He also remained the editor of the Al Kalam magazine besides heading the Anees Academy.

He also authored 28 books on various subjects, including Urdu ghazals and the events of Karbala.

His funeral prayers will be offered in the Imambargah Shuhada-e-Karbala in Federal B area in the evening.