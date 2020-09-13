DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 13, 2020

Economy on right path, says Hafeez

APPUpdated 13 Sep 2020

Email

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh speaking at a meeting with members of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry at (OICCI) Conference Hall in Karachi. — APP
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh speaking at a meeting with members of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry at (OICCI) Conference Hall in Karachi. — APP

KARACHI: The government is confident that it will surpass the growth target set for the current fiscal year as the country is moving towards the right path on internal and external fronts, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Saturday.

Hailing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s prudent and timely policies during a meeting with the business community organised by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), he said tough decisions were taken to restore the economy affected by coronavirus pandemic.

The government took austerity measures and reduced its expenditures, besides freezing expenditures of military and pay of high officials, he added.

Besides freezing all expenditures, no new tax was imposed in the budget nor were any supplementary grants approved, he added.

The expenditures of Prime Minister House was decreased by 35 per cent while expenditures of President House were decreased by 30pc, the adviser said.

The government has repaid Rs5 trillion debt during the last two years, he informed the meeting.

“When Covid-19 hit the whole world, there were two immediate challenges faced by the country. The first challenge was to save common people from its economic effects and other to protect businesses,” Shaikh said.

The government annou­nced Rs1,240bn relief package, with different components. The biggest one was to transfer cash to common and vulnerable people, it was historic, he said adding that Rs250bn was disbursed among 16 million people without any discrimination and irrespective of geographic or political affiliation.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shabash
Sep 13, 2020 10:00am
Economy is on right path, but poverty and inflation has broken backbone of poor Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Shabash
Sep 13, 2020 10:01am
Economy is on right path, but poverty and inflation has broken backbone of poor Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
lion heart
Sep 13, 2020 10:03am
Economy on the right path by taking more loans?
Recommend 0
Shahid
Sep 13, 2020 10:09am
The government paid back 5 trillion loans and took 17 trillion new loans which makes it ro a net growth in debt of about 12 trillion. This is what he should be saying.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 13, 2020 10:17am
@Shabash, Relax my Indian friend. Your dejection and broken heart is very understandable.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 13, 2020 10:17am
Excellent. Keep up the good work. Great team
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Sep 13, 2020 10:53am
@Fastrack, it's the other way which you don't understand because ignorance is bliss.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

13 Sep 2020

Gender-based violence

THE message to women is clear: silence is your best option. In public, in the ‘sanctity’ of the home, wherever...
13 Sep 2020

Wildlife perils

ACCORDING to the Living Planet Index, the global population of animals, birds and fish has decreased by over...
13 Sep 2020

Media in the line of fire

IN an incident that has become an all-too-familiar tale, Express Tribune journalist Bilal Farooqui was picked up and...
Updated 12 Sep 2020

Blaming the victim

It is not enough for individual members of the government to condemn the act.
12 Sep 2020

Old power plants

THE government has rightly decided to discontinue 2,900 MW of generation from old, inefficient state-owned power...
12 Sep 2020

Another building collapse

IN the third such incident of the year, Karachi witnessed another multistorey building collapse, this time in...