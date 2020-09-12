DAWN.COM

China to release five Indian nationals detained at border: report

Reuters 12 Sep 2020

The disappearance of the five Indians coincided with a border confrontation in the western Himalayas, during which both China and India accused the other of firing in the air. — Reuters/File
China will release five Indian nationals it detained earlier this month in a region bordering Tibet, state-back tabloid Global Times reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

The five were Indian intelligence agents dressed as hunters, the paper said, disputing claims that they had been kidnapped.

Bilateral relations have been unusually tense since a clash at a disputed border area in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers, with an unknown number of Chinese casualties.

On Tuesday, following reports that five Indians from the state of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China’s Tibet, had gone missing, an Indian minister said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army confirmed they had been found in China.

Their disappearance coincided with a border confrontation that week in the western Himalayas, during which both accused the other of firing in the air.

The two sides have long observed a protocol avoiding the use of firearms in the undemarcated frontier, though violence has erupted in the past.

On Thursday, Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met in Moscow and agreed to de-escalate the border tensions.

Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said on the Chinese Twitter-like app Weibo that China-India relations were stabilising. Observers of China’s foreign relations often watch Hu’s messages on social media to gauge sentiment from Beijing policymakers.

“It seems that the successive meetings between the Chinese and Indian defence ministers and foreign ministers have played a positive role in cooling the situation,” Hu wrote.

“In addition, the People’s Liberation Army defended every inch of the country’s land, and the Indian Army ultimately failed to take advantage of it.”

GreenOracle
Sep 12, 2020 04:29pm
India released three Chinese intelligence agents dressed as tourists last week.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 12, 2020 04:31pm
Good gesture. They keep releasing soldiers and now this as well. Goes to show which nation had the upper hand after China occupied 38,000sq km (14,700sq miles) of Indian territory.
Recommend 0
Ma Baker
Sep 12, 2020 04:32pm
Which country releases "intelligence agents"?
Recommend 0
Indian
Sep 12, 2020 04:36pm
Chinese trying to save face. They have now started facing real resistance and do not know what to do. Bullying days are over.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 12, 2020 04:37pm
@Ma Baker, Just for the gullible's consumption, they release spies only in India!
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 12, 2020 04:38pm
= NO China-India war that many in Pakistan praying.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Sep 12, 2020 04:51pm
@M. Emad, China can't afford it.
Recommend 0
KRana
Sep 12, 2020 04:56pm
Indian provide food and shelter for Chinese who missed their route
Recommend 0
Over Seas Pak
Sep 12, 2020 05:01pm
@M. Emad, No one praying for it. We are only enjoying India getting its own taste.
Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 12, 2020 05:03pm
Better sense prevailed at the end.China learned lard way that today’s India is not push over.
Recommend 0

