Express Tribune journalist Bilal Farooqi released by police

Dawn.com | Naeem SahoutaraUpdated 13 Sep 2020

Express Tribune journalist Bilal Farooqi after being released by police early on Saturday. — Photo courtesy Sameer Mandhro Twitter
Bilal Faroo­qi — a journalist associated with English daily Express Tribune — was released during the early hours of Saturday morning on a "personal guarantee" of his lawyer Jibran Nasir, hours after being detained by Karachi police for allegedly posting "objectionable" material on social media.

His release was also confirmed by Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab. "He has been released and is being taken back to his residence by police," Wahab said in a tweet.

On Friday, the chief of Karachi police, Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, confirmed that the Station Investigation Officer of the Defence police station had arrested the journalist.

Farooqi was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Sections 11 (hate speech) and 20 (offences against the dignity of a natural person) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (Peca) on a complaint lodged by Javed Khan, a resident of Majeed Colony, Landhi, who claimed that Farooqi shared “highly objectionable material” on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

On Saturday morning, Faroo­qi, who works as a news editor for Express Tribune, appeared before Judicial Magistrate (South) Uzair Ali.

During the hearing, Investigation Officer (IO) Malik Basharat filed an interim report stating that Sections 500 and 505 from the PPC had been removed from the FIR. "Other sections of Peca are in tact," he added.

The judge came down hard on the IO, observing that after removing the sections of the PPC, the case was no longer within the jurisdiction of the police and was now a matter for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The judge returned the interim report and directed the IO to submit a proper report at the next hearing. Under the law, the IO has 14 days to submit the report.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Karachi Press Club lawyer Ghulam Shabbir said police had released the journalist on a personal bond.

"During the hearing, the IO said that police conducted an inquiry on the FIR filed by the operations department," Shabbir said. He said the IO admitted that police did not have the power to investigate the cybercrime charges against the journalist.

Shabbir said it was likely the police would file a 'C' (cancel) class report as they didn't have evidence to justify the charges against Farooqi.

According to the FIR against the journalist, the complainant visited a restaurant in DHA Phase-II Extension on September 9. After checking his Facebook and Twitter accounts, Javed said, “I found that highly objectionable material” was shared by Farooqi.

The complainant alleged that the posts contained “highly provocative language” against the army. The posts also contained material inciting sectarianism, he alleged.

He accused Faroo­qi of "defaming" the Pakistan Army, saying such social media posts might be used by “hostile elements for their nefarious designs”.

“Therefore, legal action should be taken against him.”

A Khan
Sep 12, 2020 03:32pm
Now these journalists will cry freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is not a blank cheque in any society. Keep your criticisms civil, logical and fact based. Incitement to hatred seems to be the SOP of all you journalists. Libelous content has become the norm in our society because of you. Dawn's selective freedom of speech may not publish my comments but I don't care. If you people had even a little integrity, I would wholeheartedly defend you. But I know better what your standard is.
Brownman
Sep 12, 2020 03:32pm
Jibran Nasir is a true hero.
Andher Nagri
Sep 12, 2020 03:38pm
Good to see that common sense has prevailed, when you consider all that's wrong in society today what this man is supposed to have said or not said is very trivial.
Shahid
Sep 12, 2020 03:49pm
scare tactics
Shukran
Sep 12, 2020 03:51pm
Can he sue the police for wrongful arrest ?
Wow
Sep 12, 2020 03:52pm
I hope this puts him straight. We consistently threatened by our enemies on daily basis, only hope we have is our great army. The ones who give their lives for rest of us cannot be talked about like this. Cricticising an action by arm forces is ok. But to malign them is not acceptable. Just imagine if you lived under occupation army of foreign forces.
Nationalist
Sep 12, 2020 03:57pm
Will anyone tell us what he actually said? Or is it OK to say anything in the name of freedom of expression, as long as its said by a journalist? CCPO lahore also expressed his opinion which didn't harm anyone physically but only hury feelings
bhaRAT©
Sep 12, 2020 04:06pm
In a neighbouring 'democracy' anti-Modi journalists get banished for eternity!
Ibrahim S
Sep 12, 2020 04:07pm
Salute to armed forces . Their role is to defend the borders and not the civilian assets.
Aamir
Sep 12, 2020 04:11pm
Send him to Siachen or North Waziristan for one month to fight against the terrorists alongside the Pakistan Army. He can then be considered eligible for criticizing but not defaming the entire institution for the actions of the few. Also, please send the entire civil society of so-called liberals to the highest post in Siachen for a month and let them enjoy the exorbitant lunch n dinner parties in palaces over there, where our soldiers are leading a luxurious life at the expense of our economy.
Aamir
Sep 12, 2020 04:16pm
Amend the law by introducing punishment of serving 12 months at Siachen’s highest post for all such liberals. They need to have better insight of the institution they want to criticize or defame.
Ahmad
Sep 12, 2020 04:17pm
Police state of Pakistan.
Khalid
Sep 12, 2020 04:52pm
Looking for fame by insulting one and only constitution thats works and delivers. We have to educate people
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 12, 2020 05:39pm
Welcome back home. North or South, East or West, for sure, home is the best.
Danish
Sep 12, 2020 06:02pm
Be careful not to criticise selectors next time . Always praise them . Than you will reach to.the.top.
Krish
Sep 12, 2020 06:17pm
@bhaRAT©, no body kidnaps them only you guys do that
Faisal
Sep 12, 2020 06:42pm
Hope everything will be fine.
Aslam Khan
Sep 12, 2020 09:09pm
@A Khan, I agree with you. Most of the so called journalists don't know the meaning of freedom of speech. This freedom stops when you touch my freedom of space. Spreading lies is also not Freedom of speech.
kaleidoscope
Sep 13, 2020 02:48am
No worries software has been updated
