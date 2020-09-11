Following Quaid's teachings only way to become successful nation: Alvi

On the 72nd death anniversary of the founder of the nation, President Arif Alvi reminded citizens that following the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the only way to become a successful nation.

People from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum today to lay floral wreaths on the Quaid's grave, Radio Pakistan reported.

Various programmes have also been planned by several educational institutions as well as political, social and cultural organisations to commemorate the day, the report added.

Speaking to the media after laying a wreath at the Quaid's mausoleum alongside Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the president said that the manner in which the country had tackled the Covid-19 pandemic spoke volumes about its determination and resolve.

"This is a unique success for Pakistan. For the first time in history, Pakistan is included among the list of countries from which the international community can learn from."

If we all work towards building the nation that Quaid had envisioned, there is no reason for us to be left behind, he said.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood also laid a wreath at Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister said we needed to reaffirm our commitment to Quaid-i-Azam's principles.

"We have to work hard to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in the country and have to make Pakistan a place where people live with freedom, dignity and honour as envisaged by the founder of this country,” Shah said.

In a video message, the Sindh governor said it was very important to "revive" the founder of the nation's idea for a free state.

"We had made this country to ensure freedom and justice. This country was made for humanity, keeping aside things such as caste and religion."

He added that under the leadership of the prime minister, the government was working on making this an "ideal" country. Quaid struggled despite his illness and that struggle paid of in the shape of Pakistan, he said.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said Quaid-i-Azam was a "revolutionary and a reformer".

"His courage, commitment, honesty and determination showed us how, in the face of injustice, we should never give up the struggle for truth, fairness and justice."

Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw also visited the Quaid's mausoleum. "As a champion of women's rights, democracy & religious freedom, Jinnah will always be the #QuaideAzam who millions admire — not just in Pakistan, but around the world," he wrote on Twitter.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali.