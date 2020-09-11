DAWN.COM

After Moscow meeting, China and India agree to disengage troops on contested border

Reuters 11 Sep 2020

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C), India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and China's State Councillor Wang Yi pose for a picture during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, September 10, 2020. – Reuters
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C), India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and China's State Councillor Wang Yi pose for a picture during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, September 10, 2020. – Reuters

China and India said they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore “peace and tranquillity” following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met in Moscow on Thursday and reached a five-point consensus, including agreements the current border situation is not in their interests and that troops from both sides should quickly disengage and ease tensions, the two countries said in a joint statement.

The consensus, struck on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, came after a clash in the border area in the western Himalayas earlier this week.

Shares of defence-related firms fell in China early Friday after the news, with the CSI National Defense Industry Index down 1.2 per cent and on track for its steepest weekly decline since October 12, 2018. Tongyu heavy Industry shares tumbled as much as 16.4pc.

China and India accused each other of firing into the air during the confrontation, a violation of long-held protocol not to use firearms on the sensitive frontier.

Wang told Jaishankar during the meeting the “imperative is to immediately stop provocations such as firing and other dangerous actions that violate the commitments made by the two sides,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Wang also told Jaishankar all personnel and equipment that have trespassed at the border must be moved and that frontier troops on both sides “must quickly disengage” in order to de-escalate the situation.

The comments contrast with recent show of force by the Chinese military. China’s Global Times, an influential tabloid published by the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party, reported on Wednesday the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were moving soldiers, bombers and armoured vehicles into the border.

Chinese state media also recently reported armed jump drills by PLA paratroopers in Tibet.

The Global Times said in an editorial published late Thursday that any talks with India should be paired with “war readiness”.

“The Chinese side must be fully prepared to take military action when diplomatic engagement fails, and its frontline troops must be able to respond to emergencies, and be ready to fight at any time,” the newspaper said.

“India has an abnormal confidence in confronting China. It does not have enough strength. If India is kidnapped by extreme nationalist forces and keeps following its radical China policy, it will pay a heavy price.”

Zak
Sep 11, 2020 11:02am
China demanded and India accepted.
Recommend 0
Who Cares
Sep 11, 2020 11:04am
Whats the guarantee that Chinese will abide by the agreement. They are known international law breakers
Recommend 0
SATT
Sep 11, 2020 11:04am
Words are just poetry for Chinese,they doesn't value them.Chinese respects only action.
Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 11, 2020 11:05am
Issue was resolved by third party, Russian, involvement. Same can be done resolving IIOJK, by third party UN involvement.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Sep 11, 2020 11:06am
Pakistan always wish for peace in the region, but india defensive offense tactics has put Afghanistan and rest of south asia on war like situation.
Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Sep 11, 2020 11:06am
China knows very well India may have a smaller army, but it has a large number of allies incl US and Japan. China will not take a risk by irking Modi.
Recommend 0
shakalaka
Sep 11, 2020 11:07am
Modi brings another hostile neigbour to its knees! He just won another term as PM
Recommend 0
Dalai lama
Sep 11, 2020 11:07am
China request Moscow for mediation between India & China, also begging for meeting with F. M. Jaishankar.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 11, 2020 11:11am
Both,China and Russia belong to one school of belief-"Godless communism". They support each other as one of their prime motive is to keep their political bible alive.
Recommend 0
Rajput
Sep 11, 2020 11:13am
I like how Indian foreign minister is standing a step aside and letting the Indian flag shine!
Recommend 0
Ajay
Sep 11, 2020 11:13am
Both sides have around 50,000 troops stationed at the border. It could flare up any time despite what these two leaders say.
Recommend 0
Sri Sri
Sep 11, 2020 11:17am
Kudos, you guys have covered it in a more detailed and professional manner than most of our Indian media.
Recommend 0
AKL
Sep 11, 2020 11:17am
Xi realised china will lose and he will lose his position
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 11, 2020 11:18am
Mighty China which claims to be a super power had to bow down in front of India after all
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 11, 2020 11:19am
This makes India an equal to China. China had to back down
Recommend 0
RAMANA
Sep 11, 2020 11:19am
Who believe China ?
Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 11, 2020 11:19am
Never thought I would have seen China crumble like this
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 11, 2020 11:20am
These are just formal meetings, Iron brother will be brought to its knees
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 11, 2020 11:20am
Modi is solving all the disputes India has, and aksai chin is next on list
Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 11, 2020 11:26am
Did China agree to vacate any occupied territory?
Recommend 0
Pakistani Awam
Sep 11, 2020 11:26am
China was desperate for this meeting as they needed disengagement with a face saving.
Recommend 0
Ash20
Sep 11, 2020 11:34am
Global times, even Chinese don’t believe it.
Recommend 0
TigerAsia
Sep 11, 2020 11:42am
Chinese market fell sharply that clearly indicates who benefited from this agreement.
Recommend 0

