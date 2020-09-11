DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 11, 2020

PM rejects criticism of dual nationals holding public office

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated 11 Sep 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the launch ceremony of the Roshan Digital Account on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the launch ceremony of the Roshan Digital Account on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: Expressing displeasure over criticism of dual nationals holding public office, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need for tapping what he called “resource pool” of Pakistani experts and professionals living abroad for uplifting of the country.

“I don’t know why people say that dual nationals cannot get any public office and cannot become a minister and why they [people] move courts every other day,” the prime minister said while launching the Roshan Pakistan Digital Account — a facility which will provide innovative banking solutions to millions of non-resident Pakistanis seeking to undertake fund transfers, bill payments and investment activities in Pakistan.

“We do not have a bigger asset than that [overseas Pakistanis]. Best minds, professionals and entrepreneurs are outside the country. When we will create [conducive] conditions in the country, this big resource pool can return to the country,” he added.

The prime minister recalled that when he had established Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, it created an opportunity for overseas Pakistani experts and they returned and ran the hospital. “Similarly, all major hospitals in the Middle East are being run by foreign doctors; rather the entire Middle East was established by foreigners,” he said.

Launches facility that will provide banking solutions to non-resident Pakistanis seeking to undertake fund transfers, bill payments and investment activities

The prime minister and members of his cabinet holding dual nationality recently came under severe criticism when the assets and status of dual nationality of all non-elected cabinet members — special assistants to the prime minister (SAPM) and advisers — were made public.

SAPM on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus resigned from her post due to the criticism levelled against her and the government because of her dual citizenship. In a tweet, Ms Aidrus (who also holds Canadian nationality) had said: “Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Khan said overseas Pakistanis were the most patriotic and their expertise was not utilised in the country. “I know many overseas Pakistanis; they are more patriotic than those living in the country,” he added.

The prime minister termed the launching of Roshan Pakistan Digital Account a historic step and expressed the hope that the facility would help increase investment by overseas Pakistanis in the country.

He expressed satisfaction that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan’s exports had increased. “On the other hand, exports of India and Bangladesh declined during the pandemic,” he said.

Roshan Pakistan Digital Account is a major initiative by the State Bank together with eight other commercial banks operating in the country. These banks will provide innovative banking solutions for millions of non-resident Pakistanis and for the first time in Pakistan’s history, they will be able to open an account in any bank through an entirely digital and online process, without having to visit any bank, embassy or consulate.

In order to open an account, all documentation requirements will need to be completed and it will take 48 hours to open the account, according to an official statement. The customer can choose whether to open a rupee-dominated account, foreign currency or both and funds in the account will be fully repatriable, without the need for any regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan chaired a meeting held to review availability of wheat in the country. The meeting expressed satisfaction over wheat supply and demand and decided that the Trade Corporation of Pakistan would also be allowed to import the commodity.

Meeting with Uzbek deputy PM

During a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Sardor Umurzaqov, Prime Minister Khan underlined that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process.

The prime minister stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of paramount importance for Pakistan and the region. He expressed the hope that intra-Afghan negotiations would commence at the earliest and culminate in a negotiated political settlement, thus contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to work with Uzbekistan to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, bilaterally and in the region.

Matters of mutual interest, including the Covid-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation, regional connectivity and regional peace and security, came under discussion during the meeting.

Prime Minister Khan underlined that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoyed cordial and brotherly relations. He warmly recalled his last meeting with President Mirziyoyev and mentioned that Pakistan keenly awaited his visit once the global pandemic situation settles down. He also highlighted the potential for enhanced trade with increased regional connectivity as a result of different planned railway projects.

The Uzbek deputy prime minister conveyed the cordial greetings and best wishes of the Uzbek president and noted that President Mirziyoyev looked forward to visiting Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Sep 11, 2020 08:30am
Best thing about PMIK: he never loses his focus or calm and takes criticism head on, unlike Surrender Modi who never faces the press live.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Sep 11, 2020 08:35am
How do you know which nationality’s interest they are actually working for ?
Recommend 0
Nh
Sep 11, 2020 08:39am
I guess our PM should also look inside Pakistan for best minds if he can look beyond mqm, Q and his ministers.
Recommend 0
Atif
Sep 11, 2020 08:40am
Best minds are residing inside too. Who are in better position to help you as they know the inside dynamics.imran sb you are mistaken here to some extent.get yourself enagged with local middle class.who are actually running the country.
Recommend 0
Altaf (UK)
Sep 11, 2020 08:40am
This is a commendable stand by the PM. Likes of Sharifs, Bhuttos & others want only cronies who they can manipulate to help them loot the country. On the other hand, overseas Pakistanis are some of the most committed to see Pakistan succeed notwithstanding their adopted nationalities. What have the sons & daughters of these so-called politicians ever done for the country?.
Recommend 0
Skeptic 1
Sep 11, 2020 08:41am
Of course IK rejects the criticism of dual nationals who hold government jobs., because in his mind, they are smarter than single nationals. Remember there are only 200 million Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Mesotwisty
Sep 11, 2020 08:44am
Makes sense
Recommend 0
Bilal
Sep 11, 2020 08:44am
Again u turn...when you were apposition that time your thought process was different
Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Sep 11, 2020 08:46am
Nawaz Sharif was removed on Iqama...How come dual nationals became Halal now?
Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Sep 11, 2020 08:51am
But those dual nationals around IK have real mediocre background!
Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Sep 11, 2020 08:54am
Unbelievable , PM defending wrong things when opportunity should go to locals
Recommend 0
pakistani
Sep 11, 2020 08:54am
I don,t understand Pakistani people. Now these corrupt PPP and PML-N and their likes trying to find one trget group "dual national" Pakistanis responsible for the problems they created. What about those Pakistani Citizens who have been looting and plundering for decades.?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Suicide prevention

Suicide prevention

There are two reasons why Pakistan lags behind when it comes to prioritising mental health.

Editorial

Updated 11 Sep 2020

ICJ’s scathing review

Enforced disappearances not just continue to take place, they have reached a level of brazenness inconceivable a few years ago.
11 Sep 2020

Death of miners

THE unfortunate deaths of more than 20 labourers in the Ziarat marble mines in Mohmand, KP, are yet another grim...
Updated 11 Sep 2020

Killing trans people

According to a social activist, no less than 69 trans people have been violently killed in KP since 2015.
10 Sep 2020

Organs & China link

ONLY sustained vigilance can counter a resurgence of the extreme form of exploitation that is the organ trade. The...
10 Sep 2020

Police changes

THE PTI government in Punjab has been on a never-ending crusade to find the best man to head the provincial police....
10 Sep 2020

New province demand

THE demand for new provinces to be carved out of the present federating units of the country is not a new one, and ...