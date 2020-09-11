DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 11, 2020

Shoaib in discussions with PCB for ‘major role’ in Pakistan cricket

AgenciesUpdated 11 Sep 2020

Shoaib Akhtar participates in a team training session at Somerset County Cricket Ground in Taunton, southwest England on September 01, 2010. – AFP/File Photo
KARACHI: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday confirmed that he is in discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for an important position in country’s cricket set-up which is believed to be chairman of selector’s post replacing Misbah-ul-Haq.

The PCB has plans to remove head coach Misbah from the chief selector’s position and Shoaib is being considered for the role.

“I will not deny it. Yes, I have had some discussions with the Board and I am interested in playing a major role in Pakistan cricket. But nothing is decided as yet,” Shoaib said on on Thursday during a YouTube show ‘Cricket Baaz’, according to Press Trust of India agency.

Shoaib’s name has been doing rounds as the PCB is seriously considering relieving head coach Misbah off his dual responsibility and also because of its new code of ethics (another name of Conflict of Interest) policy.

“I live a very comfortable life…I played cricket on my terms but now I have settled down. But I am ready to leave this comfort and try to put my neck on the line for the PCB... I am not afraid others give advice. I will give time if the opportunity arises,” Shoaib said.

Shoaib however refused to divulge details of his discussions with PCB top bosses.

“Yes there has been some discussions. I can reveal only this much but nothing concrete as yet. But talks are still on. I have not said “yes” neither have they (PCB) said “yes”,” Shoaib said.

Shoaib also said that if he accepted the chief selector’s job he would probably be the first player who would become “bigger than the job”. And no one knows it better than him.

“I don’t like saying this but it is a fact. Look I don’t want a job and I don’t need a salary. People want jobs and they come for salaries but I don’t need the money.”

For Shoaib the motivation is to build a pool of world-class players who will serve Pakistan cricket for long time.

“I am ready to get in the line of fire. I will do it because I want to play a role in creating a pool of players from the new generation who play with an aggressive mindset and without fear of failure.”

Shoaib said that if he is entrusted with the job, he wants to create match winners like Wasim Akram and Javed Miandad, who would become brands on their own. “We need to start having players who have same mindset that our greats like Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram or Mushtaq Muhammad had.

“The fast bowlers should not have muscular gym-toned bodies but ones that is cricket specific. I want to have 15 players who are brands and stars and this can only be possible if they feel secure and can win matches with their performances.”

He said the main problem with the present Pakistan team was that it was scared of losing and players were insecure.

“This mindset had to be changed. I believe that If had been with the team there was no way we would have lost the first test to England after reducing them to top 117 for five… aggression is necessary in top cricket,” Shoaib remarked.

“I have always believed in making tough decisions and people will back you.” He also called on Misbah to focus on leaving a legacy in Pakistan cricket instead of worrying about the results all the time.

“Everyone’s career has to end sometime. As a coach, he [Misbah] has to change his mindset. Play another two to three Haider Alis.”

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2020

Comments (6)

Chrís Dăń
Sep 11, 2020 11:34am
No. Mercy on us.
Shaikh
Sep 11, 2020 12:13pm
Any one But Misbah! Getting tired of Misbah's Friends Azhar Ali, Hafeez, S.Malik,etc still playing after 25 years.
Naeem
Sep 11, 2020 12:38pm
Seriously ??? the most arrogant and undisciplined cricketer will now be chief selector; Joke
Dr No
Sep 11, 2020 12:58pm
Shoaib Akhtar is exactly what Pakistan needs. He is an honest, fiery, passionate individual.
SMJ
Sep 11, 2020 01:40pm
Will be TRULY GREAT to have Shoaib as Chief Selector! It will transform our cricketing philosophy from being timid to be attacking... Go Shoaib!
Leo
Sep 11, 2020 02:54pm
we love Shoaib, He is a fighter he will lead like a lion.
