September 10, 2020

Al Azizia case: IHC questions if court can take up a proclaimed offender's plea

Tahir Naseer 10 Sep 2020

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, who is nominated in several corruption cases, has repeatedly argued that he cannot return to attend court proceedings in person due to his precarious health. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday questioned whether the appeal of a person, who has been declared a proclaimed offender in a separate case, could be heard by the court.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, raised the question during the proceedings of a fresh appeal filed by Nawaz's counsel yesterday, urging the court to "forgo" the requirement of his surrender in the Al Azizia case. The petition was filed by his lawyer Khawaja Haris who also submitted the former premier's latest medical reports signed by Dr David Lawrence, a London-based consultant cardiothoracic surgeon.

Last week, the high court had directed Nawaz to appear before the court and surrender to the authorities by September 10 or face legal proceedings for absconding.

During today's proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that Nawaz has been declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana case. He said that any decision by the court in the present appeal would impact other cases in which Nawaz is nominated and that are being heard by accountability courts.

He further said that there are prior court judgements which say that appeals by a proclaimed offender cannot be heard.

The bench asked Haris if Nawaz was currently in a hospital, to which the lawyer replied in the negative.

Justice Kiyani noted that the former premier had not been admitted to any hospital in the past seven months. He also pointed out that while the former prime minister was in London, the doctor, who issued that certificate submitted by Sharif's counsel, was in the United States.

"If the patient is admitted to a hospital, it is understandable that they cannot become part of court proceedings. Nawaz Sharif is not admitted to any hospital," he observed.

The former premier, who is nominated in several corruption cases, has repeatedly argued that he cannot return to attend court proceedings in person due to his precarious health.

During the proceedings today, the court also asked the additional attorney general if the former prime minister was fit to travel. The AAG responded that Nawaz was not admitted to a hospital.

"The federal government did not even try to confirm this?"

The bench further noted that on February 27, the Punjab government had said that there was no need to extend Nawaz's bail.

"Federal government did not do anything for Nawaz Sharif's return?" Justice Farooq inquired.

The court observed that it first needs to be established if appeals by a person who has been declared as a proclaimed offender in a case can be heard. Haris urged the court to grant him more time.

The bench adjourned the hearing until September 15.

Comments (3)

WARRIs
Sep 10, 2020 04:06pm
Nawaz Sharif’s life story is full of lies.. false statements, false blood reports, fabricated doctors reports, white lies by his aggressive Noon League politicians.. No one in Pakistan now trusts Nawaz Sharif!!
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 10, 2020 04:11pm
In my opinion, once again, Nawaz Sharif is using his sickness as an excuse to get sympathies from courts and through other channels. He is using every trick in the book to get relief - why wasn't he admitted to hospital and, why he is walking in London like a fit person? All his medical reports are from his personal doctors (including one Indian) - is NS prepared to have an independent tests by UK's experts? I don't think he will accept this offer knowing his fake drama will be unfolded.
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Sep 10, 2020 05:21pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, well said. In order to ascertain that this proclaimed offender can take a 7 hour flight to Pakistan, as record shows that he did while traveling to the US in the recent past, the Pakistan govt. must appoint an independent panel of doctors in London, to give their professional opinion. This is the only way out to disapproved these cooked up medical reports submitted by NS personal medics. No more waste of time & resources of the country to prolong this case further.
Recommend 0

