DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 10, 2020

Breaking

Multi-storey residential building collapses in Karachi's Korangi

Imtiaz Mugheri | Imtiaz AliUpdated 10 Sep 2020

Email

Several people are feared trapped beneath the rubble, according to eyewitnesses. — DawnNewsTV
Several people are feared trapped beneath the rubble, according to eyewitnesses. — DawnNewsTV

A multi-storey residential building has collapsed in Karachi's Korangi area, according to police.

Police said that the five-storey building was located near Rasheedia Masjid in Allah Wala Town, Korangi.

Many residents are trapped under the debris of the fallen building, police said, adding that an operation to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble has started.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Director Dr Seemin Jamali said three people who were injured in the building collapse have been brought to the hospital so far. They have minor injuries, she added.

Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) Korangi Director Asif Rizvi said the building was constructed illegally.

A rescue operation is underway to recover people buried under the debris. — Photo provided by Imtiaz Ali
A rescue operation is underway to recover people buried under the debris. — Photo provided by Imtiaz Ali

"The building was constructed on China-cutting land," he said, adding that it had no map or approval.

This is the third such incident to have taken place in the metropolis this year. In June, a five-storey building collapsed in Karachi resulting in the deaths of at least 22 people.

In March, a building collapsed in the Gulbahar area, killing 27 people and injuring at least 17 others.

A month after the residential building collapsed in Lyari, the civic administration asked the provincial authorities to delist more than 50 ‘dangerous’ buildings from the list of structures listed under the Sindh Cultural Heritage Protection Act as protected heritage so that these could be demolished for public safety.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Additional reporting by Qazi Hassan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

10 Sep 2020

Organs & China link

ONLY sustained vigilance can counter a resurgence of the extreme form of exploitation that is the organ trade. The...
10 Sep 2020

Police changes

THE PTI government in Punjab has been on a never-ending crusade to find the best man to head the provincial police....
10 Sep 2020

New province demand

THE demand for new provinces to be carved out of the present federating units of the country is not a new one, and ...
Updated 09 Sep 2020

FATF bills

THE government has decided to hold fresh sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on Sept 14 to get the ...
09 Sep 2020

Reopening schools

AFTER a six-month gap in in-person schooling, colleges and schools across the country are set to open their gates to...
09 Sep 2020

In captivity

THE natural state of humankind has been described as “nasty, brutish and short”, but this seems to be a more...