Multi-storey residential building collapses in Karachi's Korangi

A multi-storey residential building has collapsed in Karachi's Korangi area, according to police.

Police said that the five-storey building was located near Rasheedia Masjid in Allah Wala Town, Korangi.

Many residents are trapped under the debris of the fallen building, police said, adding that an operation to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble has started.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Director Dr Seemin Jamali said three people who were injured in the building collapse have been brought to the hospital so far. They have minor injuries, she added.

Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) Korangi Director Asif Rizvi said the building was constructed illegally.

A rescue operation is underway to recover people buried under the debris. — Photo provided by Imtiaz Ali

"The building was constructed on China-cutting land," he said, adding that it had no map or approval.

This is the third such incident to have taken place in the metropolis this year. In June, a five-storey building collapsed in Karachi resulting in the deaths of at least 22 people.

In March, a building collapsed in the Gulbahar area, killing 27 people and injuring at least 17 others.

A month after the residential building collapsed in Lyari, the civic administration asked the provincial authorities to delist more than 50 ‘dangerous’ buildings from the list of structures listed under the Sindh Cultural Heritage Protection Act as protected heritage so that these could be demolished for public safety.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Additional reporting by Qazi Hassan