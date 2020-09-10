DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 10, 2020

At least 1 dead, multiple injured as residential building collapses in Karachi's Korangi

Imtiaz Mugheri | Imtiaz AliUpdated 10 Sep 2020

Email

Several people are feared trapped beneath the rubble, according to eyewitnesses. — DawnNewsTV
Several people are feared trapped beneath the rubble, according to eyewitnesses. — DawnNewsTV

At least one person died after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi's Korangi area, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Director Dr Seemin Jamali said. The victim was 15 years old, she added.

Five injured people have been brought to the hospital so far, all of whom are stable, she said.

The five-storey building was located near Rasheedia Masjid in Allah Wala Town, Korangi, police said.

Many residents remain trapped under the debris of the fallen building, police said, adding that a rescue operation has started.

A rescue operation is underway to recover people buried under the debris. — Photo provided by Imtiaz Ali
A rescue operation is underway to recover people buried under the debris. — Photo provided by Imtiaz Ali

Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) Korangi Director Asif Rizvi said the building was constructed illegally.

"The building was constructed on China-cutting land," he said, adding that it had no map or approval.

This is the third such incident to have taken place in the metropolis this year. In June, a five-storey building collapsed in Karachi resulting in the deaths of at least 22 people.

In March, a building collapsed in the Gulbahar area, killing 27 people and injuring at least 17 others.

A month after the residential building collapsed in Lyari, the civic administration asked the provincial authorities to delist more than 50 ‘dangerous’ buildings from the list of structures listed under the Sindh Cultural Heritage Protection Act as protected heritage so that these could be demolished for public safety.

Additional reporting by Qazi Hassan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ramana
Sep 10, 2020 03:09pm
Sad news
Recommend 0
AKL
Sep 10, 2020 03:14pm
Sad happening
Recommend 0
Umair
Sep 10, 2020 03:32pm
SBCA can not be absolved of their responsibility just by saying that building was constructed illegally on china cutting. Anyone who has ever constructed a house will know how soon SBCA officials and police arrive at a newly opened construction site and start harassing owners. How is it them that these buildings are being constructed and SBCA has no knowledge of them
Recommend 0
Hassan (Karachi)
Sep 10, 2020 03:35pm
"Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) Korangi Director Asif Rizvi said that the building was constructed illegally" Corruption and Lies. Everyone in Karachi knows how quickly Police and Building authority show up when construction takes place anywhere in city to get a cut. They were paid off because it was illegal, now they are claiming it had no documentation. Digitize and centralize the documentation so corrupt institutions have no escape.
Recommend 0
Napier Mole FR
Sep 10, 2020 03:45pm
These are the stories we used to associate with far off sub Saharan countries or with banana republics somehow always considering ourselves at a higher pedestal. One decade of mismanagement in Karachi, with the fragmentation of the city’s administrative structure, has brought us to this pathetic state where such incidents would become more and more common.
Recommend 0
Adil Mustafa
Sep 10, 2020 04:11pm
Sad news. But why were people living in an illegally constructed building?
Recommend 0
topbrass
Sep 10, 2020 04:14pm
Never ending misery for a city, which, once was compared to Mumbai.
Recommend 0
Kashif Usman
Sep 10, 2020 04:27pm
Very Sad. Most of the construction in Karachi is Illegal
Recommend 0
Uzair
Sep 10, 2020 04:28pm
@Adil Mustafa, do you checking government records when renting a flat?
Recommend 0
hyra
Sep 10, 2020 04:31pm
once again ... sad to core ! how many more lives needed to fix this city at all levels..
Recommend 0
Dejected Karachiite
Sep 10, 2020 04:55pm
Sindh Building Control Authority will earn more name with such incidents that will keep occurring in Karachi time and again.
Recommend 0
Victim of 18th Amendment
Sep 10, 2020 04:57pm
The deeply rooted corruption is now manifesting itself in a physical form. Thanks SBCA.
Recommend 0
Abdali Durrani
Sep 10, 2020 04:58pm
The builders' mafia and corrupt SBCA are hands in glove. Many more such incidences are likely to happen in Karachi.
Recommend 0
Adnan Amjad
Sep 10, 2020 04:59pm
Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) Korangi Director Asif Rizvi said the building was constructed illegally. Asif Rizvi must be very proud of this comment and must be waiting for other building to fall by them self because they know about building if it is legal or illegal after it falls.
Recommend 0
ZA
Sep 10, 2020 05:09pm
Sad day but same old story. Corrupt PPPP and SBCA, they don't care about people's lives. Only thing they care about is money which Builder mafia is always providing them.
Recommend 0
Razi Ahmad
Sep 10, 2020 05:10pm
5 storeys building constructed by Aladins Genie, overnight.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 10, 2020 05:10pm
Where was Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) Korangi Director Asif Rizvi who knew that building was constructed illegally? Was he waiting for building to collapse? The simple answer is corruption as there are thousands other similar buildings which could collapse, particularly after flooding and non-maintenance
Recommend 0
M. Ibrahim Marghoob
Sep 10, 2020 05:12pm
had it not fallen, what action was SCBA planning against this illegal construction.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

10 Sep 2020

Organs & China link

ONLY sustained vigilance can counter a resurgence of the extreme form of exploitation that is the organ trade. The...
10 Sep 2020

Police changes

THE PTI government in Punjab has been on a never-ending crusade to find the best man to head the provincial police....
10 Sep 2020

New province demand

THE demand for new provinces to be carved out of the present federating units of the country is not a new one, and ...
Updated 09 Sep 2020

FATF bills

THE government has decided to hold fresh sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on Sept 14 to get the ...
09 Sep 2020

Reopening schools

AFTER a six-month gap in in-person schooling, colleges and schools across the country are set to open their gates to...
09 Sep 2020

In captivity

THE natural state of humankind has been described as “nasty, brutish and short”, but this seems to be a more...