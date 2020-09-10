DAWN.COM

September 10, 2020

At least 1 dead, 10 injured as residential building collapses in Karachi's Korangi

Imtiaz Mugheri | Imtiaz AliUpdated 10 Sep 2020

Several people are feared trapped beneath the rubble, according to eyewitnesses. — DawnNewsTV
At least one person died after a multi-storeyed residential building collapsed in Karachi's Korangi area, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Director Dr Seemin Jamali said. The victim was 15 years old, she added.

As many as 10 people have been reportedly injured.

The five-storey building was located near Rasheedia Masjid in Allah Wala Town, Korangi, SP Shahnawaz Chachar said.

A rescue operation is being carried to recover people buried under the debris. — Photo provided by Imtiaz Ali
Speaking of relief and rescue efforts, the SP said that he had reached the spot immediately after the incident occurred along with four cranes, which removed the debris and rescued around seven to eight persons.

Rangers and rescue services also arrived soon after, besides the Pakistan Army’s engineering corps, which took part in the rescue operation.

At least four to five people are still feared to be buried under the debris, Chachar said.

Residents said that the building's basement had filled with water after the recent heavy rains, which may have weakened its structure.

SP Chachar further said that the building was constructed by a private contractor four years ago. He said that the cause behind the building's collapse will be determined after an inquiry.

Around 40 to 50 people had been living in the building, he said, adding that most of the residents had vacated the building two days ago. At the time of the collapse, two families were still residing in the building.

Meanwhile, Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) Korangi Director Asif Rizvi said the building was constructed illegally.

"The building was constructed on China-cutting land," he said, adding that it had no map or approval.

This is the third such incident to have taken place in the metropolis this year. In June, a five-storey building collapsed in Karachi resulting in the deaths of at least 22 people.

In March, a building collapsed in the Gulbahar area, killing 27 people and injuring at least 17 others.

A month after the residential building collapsed in Lyari, the civic administration asked the provincial authorities to delist more than 50 ‘dangerous’ buildings from the list of structures listed under the Sindh Cultural Heritage Protection Act as protected heritage so that these could be demolished for public safety.

Additional reporting by Qazi Hassan.

Comments (33)

Ramana
Sep 10, 2020 03:09pm
Sad news
Recommend 0
AKL
Sep 10, 2020 03:14pm
Sad happening
Recommend 0
Umair
Sep 10, 2020 03:32pm
SBCA can not be absolved of their responsibility just by saying that building was constructed illegally on china cutting. Anyone who has ever constructed a house will know how soon SBCA officials and police arrive at a newly opened construction site and start harassing owners. How is it them that these buildings are being constructed and SBCA has no knowledge of them
Recommend 0
Hassan (Karachi)
Sep 10, 2020 03:35pm
"Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) Korangi Director Asif Rizvi said that the building was constructed illegally" Corruption and Lies. Everyone in Karachi knows how quickly Police and Building authority show up when construction takes place anywhere in city to get a cut. They were paid off because it was illegal, now they are claiming it had no documentation. Digitize and centralize the documentation so corrupt institutions have no escape.
Recommend 0
Napier Mole FR
Sep 10, 2020 03:45pm
These are the stories we used to associate with far off sub Saharan countries or with banana republics somehow always considering ourselves at a higher pedestal. One decade of mismanagement in Karachi, with the fragmentation of the city’s administrative structure, has brought us to this pathetic state where such incidents would become more and more common.
Recommend 0
Adil Mustafa
Sep 10, 2020 04:11pm
Sad news. But why were people living in an illegally constructed building?
Recommend 0
topbrass
Sep 10, 2020 04:14pm
Never ending misery for a city, which, once was compared to Mumbai.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Sep 10, 2020 04:16pm
Proof of the most corrupt provincial government of Sindh of PPP.
Recommend 0
MoriRo
Sep 10, 2020 04:21pm
There is dire need of start to inspect and bulldoze illegally constructed multi storeys buildings in the city.
Recommend 0
Kashif Usman
Sep 10, 2020 04:27pm
Very Sad. Most of the construction in Karachi is Illegal
Recommend 0
Uzair
Sep 10, 2020 04:28pm
@Adil Mustafa, do you checking government records when renting a flat?
Recommend 0
hyra
Sep 10, 2020 04:31pm
once again ... sad to core ! how many more lives needed to fix this city at all levels..
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 10, 2020 04:41pm
PMIK has taken this country back 20 years
Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 10, 2020 04:51pm
Once upon a time Karachi was one of the beautiful cities in Asia.
Recommend 0
Dejected Karachiite
Sep 10, 2020 04:55pm
Sindh Building Control Authority will earn more name with such incidents that will keep occurring in Karachi time and again.
Recommend 0
Victim of 18th Amendment
Sep 10, 2020 04:57pm
The deeply rooted corruption is now manifesting itself in a physical form. Thanks SBCA.
Recommend 0
Abdali Durrani
Sep 10, 2020 04:58pm
The builders' mafia and corrupt SBCA are hands in glove. Many more such incidences are likely to happen in Karachi.
Recommend 0
Adnan Amjad
Sep 10, 2020 04:59pm
Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) Korangi Director Asif Rizvi said the building was constructed illegally. Asif Rizvi must be very proud of this comment and must be waiting for other building to fall by them self because they know about building if it is legal or illegal after it falls.
Recommend 0
ZA
Sep 10, 2020 05:09pm
Sad day but same old story. Corrupt PPPP and SBCA, they don't care about people's lives. Only thing they care about is money which Builder mafia is always providing them.
Recommend 0
Razi Ahmad
Sep 10, 2020 05:10pm
5 storeys building constructed by Aladins Genie, overnight.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 10, 2020 05:10pm
Where was Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) Korangi Director Asif Rizvi who knew that building was constructed illegally? Was he waiting for building to collapse? The simple answer is corruption as there are thousands other similar buildings which could collapse, particularly after flooding and non-maintenance
Recommend 0
M. Ibrahim Marghoob
Sep 10, 2020 05:12pm
had it not fallen, what action was SCBA planning against this illegal construction.
Recommend 0
Talha
Sep 10, 2020 05:26pm
Never to stay in a high rise, it's too risky both construction wise and seismically (Karachi and Lahore respectively).
Recommend 0
HKG
Sep 10, 2020 05:34pm
5th generation was on bad building construction.
Recommend 0
atif
Sep 10, 2020 05:35pm
Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) Korangi Director Asif Rizvi said the building was constructed illegally. the director forgot to mention that his department took a hefty bribe to let the building get constructed, sold and occupied
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Sep 10, 2020 05:43pm
SBCA and Pakistan ,thy name is corruption.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Sep 10, 2020 05:44pm
PMIK - Et tu SBCA.
Recommend 0
SachBol
Sep 10, 2020 05:45pm
Blame goes to PPP, under its rule of 12 years all the civic entities were destroyed including building control authority.
Recommend 0
Tarif Khan
Sep 10, 2020 06:48pm
It is 'Sain Building Control Authority'. Anything can happen. They will approve anything as long as the money is right but will denounce responsibility outright.
Recommend 0
Nadeem
Sep 10, 2020 07:01pm
What the corrupt Sindh development authority was doing during the construction of illegal buildings? Sindh government is full of filth, dirt and corruption.
Recommend 0
MoriRo
Sep 10, 2020 07:09pm
@Tarif Khan, Who is Area Director ?
Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Sep 10, 2020 07:09pm
PPP has doomed karachi and its infrastructure, high time people bring PTI to power in Sindh.
Recommend 0
NK
Sep 10, 2020 07:20pm
Illegal shoddy construction is the hallmark of today's new buildings. If you go anywhere in Karachi where these high rise have popped up in the last 40 years, 95 percent will be found in bad shape. Their exterior will be found blotted with leaking sewage pipes, water seepage, paints peeled up, crumbling cement and you name it. There are no strict rules in implementing the good construction and building practices. The construction industry in our country is a reeking example of greed only.
Recommend 0

