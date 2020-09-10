DAWN.COM

12 suspects arrested in Lahore motorway gang rape: Punjab govt

Dawn.com 10 Sep 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a report. — Creative Commons/File
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a report. — Creative Commons/File

Punjab government spokesperson Mussarat Cheema on Thursday said police had arrested 12 men suspected of involvement in the alleged gang-rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

Two "robbers" allegedly raped the woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area on Wednesday while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car developed a fault.

A police official said as the woman crossed the toll plaza on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, her car stalled either due to shortage of petrol or some fault.

Meanwhile, she got a call from a relative of Gujranwala, who asked her to call the police helpline for help while he also left from home to reach her. When he reached the location, he found the woman terrified with her clothes stained with blood.

The police official said two armed men found the woman alone, took her and her children to a nearby field at gunpoint and gang-raped her, adding that police had formed teams to trace the culprits.

Cheema said in a tweet today that Punjab Police and related departments were "working in close coordination to capture those involved in [the] painful motorway incident".

"So far 12 suspects have been arrested and search is going on," she said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that the ministry's regional office "immediately asked for an action report from the police".

The ministry received the report as well as a copy of the first information report (FIR) of the incident, she added.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif termed the incident "condemnable, shameful and saddening".

"This is [a matter of] national shame and proof of the paralysis of the entire system of implementation of the law," he said. He called for the investigation to be conducted along the lines of the Zainab case so that the suspect(s) would not be able to escape punishment during prosecution.

He also asked law enforcement agencies to work together to apprehend the suspect and get justice for the affected family.

Last night, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took "strict notice" of the incident and directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a report.

Buzdar gave instructions for arresting those involved in the incident as quickly as possible, adding that "justice would be provided to the woman".

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 10, 2020 02:27pm
Too little, too late.
Analyst
Sep 10, 2020 02:34pm
The motorway is open but emergency police service is not operational. All credit goes to the present government.
Analyst
Sep 10, 2020 02:36pm
Even Lahore Multan section is open without basic services. Don't know why the government is so lethargic?
Zak
Sep 10, 2020 02:43pm
'"This is [a matter of] national shame and proof of the paralysis of the entire system of implementation of the law," he said. PML N had 15 years to better the system but they were busy looting and now they make statements for media consumption.
Jehengir khan
Sep 10, 2020 02:49pm
Punish these criminals ASAP......show no mercy....
Pro Democracy
Sep 10, 2020 02:49pm
Sad news. Waseem plus should he held responsible for deteriorating law and order in Punjab
Changez Khan
Sep 10, 2020 02:50pm
Give the suspects punishment of life behind bars.
IRFAN
Sep 10, 2020 02:53pm
Shamefull act.
