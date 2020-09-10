DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 10, 2020

India adds 5 French-made fighter jets in military upgrade

AP | Reuters | Dawn.com 10 Sep 2020

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, second left, and French Defence Minister Florence Parly, right, walk during an induction ceremony of French-made Rafale fighter jets at Air Force Station Ambala, India, on Thursday. — AP
The Indian air force inducted into service five French-made Rafale fighter jets on Thursday amid heightened tensions with China along their disputed frontier.

New Delhi has sent reinforcements of fighter jets and military equipment to the Ladakh region after the tense standoff there escalated to hand-to-hand combat between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15 that left 20 Indians dead.

At the ceremony at a northern airbase, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the induction of fighter aircraft was very significant given the security situation at India’s borders. In addition to the standoff in the Ladakh region, Indian troops regularly clash with Pakistani soldiers along the Line of Control.

The fighter jets are part of a $8.78 billion deal signed with France in 2016 as India seeks to modernise its military. All the 36 planes are scheduled to be delivered by 2022 after being made in France.

Water is sprayed on a French-made Rafale fighter jet during its induction ceremony at the Indian Air Force Station in Ambala, India, on Thursday. — AP
French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who attended the ceremony, said the Rafale aircraft have proven their capabilities in tackling rebel forces in Mali and Syria. The fully combat-proven ability of the aircraft will “provide an edge to India in the region to protect itself”, she said.

Singh also said that India is now playing play an important role in protecting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean regions.

Later, via a tweet, Singh said that the induction of Rafale "is a strong message for the world and especially for those who challenge India’s sovereignty".

"The induction is a very important step in light of the prevailing security conditions that prevail, or I would say, that have been created along India’s borders."

The first five planes had arrived at the airbase in Ambala in northern Haryana state on July 29. It’s an operational base for Indian forces stationed at the borders with Pakistan and China.

The Rafale have 13 custom features and long-range missiles, providing the Indian air force capabilities like long-range strikes, air defence and interdiction, said defence analyst Rahul Bedi.

The Rafales are the first foreign fighters to join the Indian air force after the Russian Su-30MKI’s were inducted into service in 1997, Bedi said.

India, Japan seal military logistics cooperation pact

Also on Thursday, the Indian defence ministry said in a statement that India and Japan have signed an agreement that will provide their militaries access to each other’s bases for supplies and services.

The two countries have built close defence ties in recent years, which analysts say are part of efforts to counter the growing weight of China across the region.

“The agreement will also enhance the interoperability between the Armed Forces of India and Japan,” the defence ministry statement said.

Comments (17)

Tamil Speaking Indian
Sep 10, 2020 02:23pm
Waste of Money. I would rather wish my Government to spend my taxes on education, healthcare rather than Fancy Jets, building Temples, and Statues
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 10, 2020 02:23pm
What else is called a "marketing gimmick?"
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 10, 2020 02:27pm
It wouldn't make any difference against a well disciplined, trained and highly motivated army, air force and navy forces of Pakistian. This is what India is lacking and just cannot replace by having modern and sophisticated aircrafts.
Recommend 0
Hussain
Sep 10, 2020 02:28pm
Purchased New jets just to enjoy Pakistani Tea?
Recommend 0
Vishal Choudhary
Sep 10, 2020 02:28pm
Congratulations IAF. Let it fly high
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Sep 10, 2020 02:30pm
While neighbors can only dream about these jets.
Recommend 0
Kant
Sep 10, 2020 02:31pm
More flying coffins. Great money making business for arms manufacturers
Recommend 0
Popat
Sep 10, 2020 02:32pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Soarness
Recommend 0
NeelAmbar
Sep 10, 2020 02:33pm
Quality Vs Quantity , Let See
Recommend 0
Subhash N Goriwale
Sep 10, 2020 02:33pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Even if it is true , suppliers do it when there are buyers and importantly buyer with MONEY, hope you do understand what I mean?
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 10, 2020 02:34pm
They will dominate over iron brother's junk!
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 10, 2020 02:35pm
More are coming along with indian made fighter jets to dominate the skies
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 10, 2020 02:37pm
Modi has taken India far beyond what our incompetent PMIK has done
Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 10, 2020 02:38pm
Wow! This is called progress Well done india. Time for China to sweat
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 10, 2020 02:41pm
Surprisingly no film has been launched in the cinemas since its induction!
Recommend 0
SATT
Sep 10, 2020 02:42pm
Brotherly nation Saudi Arabia too have Rafale.
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Sep 10, 2020 02:53pm
Very bad......
Recommend 0

