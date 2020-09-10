PM approves 88 new posts in Secretariat Group

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday took a significant decision of appointing experienced personnel from the open market in grades 19 and 20 and approving 88 additional posts in the Secretariat Group.

Out of the 88 posts, 15 are in BS-21, 29 in BS-20 and 44 in BS-19.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the decision to approve the 88 posts will boost promotion prospects in the Secretariat Group.

“The prime minister has also approved the appointments of technically qualified and experienced persons from the open market based on the needs of various ministries and divisions in BS-19 and BS-20, on contract basis, in the federal secretariat against the share of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS),” an official press release said.

The proposal will not affect the cadre strength of any occupational group and will bring in the much needed technical resource in the policy-making of the federal government from the private sector.

New rules to be discussed by cabinet

Promotions in the Secretariat Group had been on a standstill since 2015. However, after the prime minister’s approval, an amendment will be made to the relevant rules that will significantly enhance promotion prospects in the Secretariat Group.

Civil Service of Pakistan (Composition & Cadre) Rules, 1954, provided for induction of Provincial Civil Service/Provincial Management Service (PCS/PMS) officers in the PAS after the requisite amendments in 2014.

Prime Minister Khan had directed that the relevant rules be placed before the federal cabinet for approval.

The amendment/approval will provide an opportunity to eligible PCS/PMS officers to be inducted in Pakistan Administrative Service on the same lines as being done in the Police Service of Pakistan and Office Management Group.

It is expected that the prime minister’s decision will strengthen the federation as provincial officers will be able to serve in the entire length and breadth of the country.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2020