DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 10, 2020

PM approves 88 new posts in Secretariat Group

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 10 Sep 2020

Email

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the decision to approve the 88 posts will boost promotion prospects in the Secretariat Group. — APP/File
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the decision to approve the 88 posts will boost promotion prospects in the Secretariat Group. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday took a significant decision of appointing experienced personnel from the open market in grades 19 and 20 and approving 88 additional posts in the Secretariat Group.

Out of the 88 posts, 15 are in BS-21, 29 in BS-20 and 44 in BS-19.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the decision to approve the 88 posts will boost promotion prospects in the Secretariat Group.

“The prime minister has also approved the appointments of technically qualified and experienced persons from the open market based on the needs of various ministries and divisions in BS-19 and BS-20, on contract basis, in the federal secretariat against the share of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS),” an official press release said.

The proposal will not affect the cadre strength of any occupational group and will bring in the much needed technical resource in the policy-making of the federal government from the private sector.

New rules to be discussed by cabinet

Promotions in the Secretariat Group had been on a standstill since 2015. However, after the prime minister’s approval, an amendment will be made to the relevant rules that will significantly enhance promotion prospects in the Secretariat Group.

Civil Service of Pakistan (Composition & Cadre) Rules, 1954, provided for induction of Provincial Civil Service/Provincial Management Service (PCS/PMS) officers in the PAS after the requisite amendments in 2014.

Prime Minister Khan had directed that the relevant rules be placed before the federal cabinet for approval.

The amendment/approval will provide an opportunity to eligible PCS/PMS officers to be inducted in Pakistan Administrative Service on the same lines as being done in the Police Service of Pakistan and Office Management Group.

It is expected that the prime minister’s decision will strengthen the federation as provincial officers will be able to serve in the entire length and breadth of the country.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 10, 2020 09:17am
Good move to gain sympathies and win confidence of bureaucracy.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

10 Sep 2020

Organs & China link

ONLY sustained vigilance can counter a resurgence of the extreme form of exploitation that is the organ trade. The...
10 Sep 2020

Police changes

THE PTI government in Punjab has been on a never-ending crusade to find the best man to head the provincial police....
10 Sep 2020

New province demand

THE demand for new provinces to be carved out of the present federating units of the country is not a new one, and ...
Updated 09 Sep 2020

FATF bills

THE government has decided to hold fresh sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on Sept 14 to get the ...
09 Sep 2020

Reopening schools

AFTER a six-month gap in in-person schooling, colleges and schools across the country are set to open their gates to...
09 Sep 2020

In captivity

THE natural state of humankind has been described as “nasty, brutish and short”, but this seems to be a more...