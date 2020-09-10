DAWN.COM

Robbers gang-rape woman seeking help on motorway in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 10 Sep 2020

The police official claimed that two armed men found the woman alone, took her and her children to a nearby field at gunpoint and gang-raped her. — File photo
LAHORE: Two ‘robbers’ allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area on Wednesday while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car developed a fault.

The woman was travelling from Lahore to Gujranwala along with her children.

A police official stated that as the woman crossed the toll plaza on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, her car stalled either due to shortage of petrol or some fault.

Meanwhile, she got a call from a relative of Gujranwala, who asked her to call the police helpline for help while he also left from home to reach her.

When he reached the location, he found the woman terrified with her clothes stained with blood.

The police official stated that two armed men found the woman alone, took her and her children to a nearby field at gunpoint and gang-raped her.

He said the police had formed teams to trace the culprits.

He said the woman had yet to call the helpline when the armed men reached there. They also took away cash, jewellery and other valuables from her.

The woman is said to be a resident of the Defence Housing Authority and her husband worked abroad, the police officer said, adding a case had been registered against the two unidentified robbers on the complaint of her relative.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2020

Violence against women
saeed
Sep 10, 2020 09:50am
Terrible. Sympathies with the innocent lady
Recommend 0
arif
Sep 10, 2020 11:26am
shame for all of us claiming to be the custodians of an Honorable society and a proud muslim culture.
Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Sep 10, 2020 11:39am
Heard many times that team has been formed but never heard back if the culprits are nabbed. Sad affair of rapes in both countries. How kids will come out of this trauma.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Sep 10, 2020 11:48am
Why was she traveling alone in the mid night taking risk?
Recommend 0
Rahim
Sep 10, 2020 11:53am
Women are unsafe in the country.
Recommend 0
Lohpurush
Sep 10, 2020 11:54am
Prayers for the Lady
Recommend 0
Raheel
Sep 10, 2020 11:56am
This is an outrage and authorities must find the rapists
Recommend 0
Mux
Sep 10, 2020 12:01pm
Where was the 'legendary' motorway police?
Recommend 0
khangul
Sep 10, 2020 12:05pm
Heart goes out with the victim and her children. One can't imagine what trauma the victim and her little children might have been through.
Recommend 0
Deepak
Sep 10, 2020 12:24pm
Yesterday lot of people were commenting about a rape in India!
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 10, 2020 12:25pm
What a heinous crime. These officers need to get the sevete most available punishment.
Recommend 0
Anon
Sep 10, 2020 12:26pm
Is it a jungle law? raping mother infront of kids? Why is everyone in the country sleeping and turning a blind eye to these incidents? There should be examplary punishments for these cases , otherwise these incidents will never stop. What imprints it will leave on kids mind?
Recommend 0
Asim
Sep 10, 2020 12:34pm
This is sick.
Recommend 0
Gorsi
Sep 10, 2020 12:39pm
Whats wrong with our people..where the motorway police have been? aren't we paying high tolls?
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 10, 2020 12:43pm
@Mux, on rest.
Recommend 0
Mustanzir MD
Sep 10, 2020 12:43pm
A very sad state of affairs...crimes all over the country on the rise...does it matter...to people in power?
Recommend 0
warda
Sep 10, 2020 12:44pm
Sick sick sick
Recommend 0
Tariq
Sep 10, 2020 12:48pm
people of south asia need to elect good leaders who can develop friendship, education and trade. we need to leave the messy hertaige of UK with boarder disputes and religion. these things can still happen but probably in much less frequency.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Sep 10, 2020 12:51pm
Sick society.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Sep 10, 2020 12:52pm
@Mux, Mr. Mux, "Where was the 'legendary' motorway police?" Valid question for police and justice.
Recommend 0
Waheed
Sep 10, 2020 12:52pm
Very sad . Consequences of moral bankruptcy of society and lawlessness and utter failure of law enforcement agencies and proper administration criminal justice. The culprit must be caught and punished and effective system of CCTV introduced on motorway and other routes to enable detection and enforcement
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Sep 10, 2020 12:59pm
Shameless people. There is no difference between India and Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Sep 10, 2020 01:04pm
I think these people should be strictly chased, hunted and made example in most strict way so that no body dare again such heinous acts.
Recommend 0
Israr Siddiqui
Sep 10, 2020 01:04pm
When will these things remove from our society.
Recommend 0
Mann
Sep 10, 2020 01:05pm
What a terrible thing? The culprits should be punished severely.
Recommend 0
Dawood ur Rehman
Sep 10, 2020 01:09pm
Ruthless elimination of such elements plz no mercy for rapers and child molesters
Recommend 0
Dawood ur Rehman
Sep 10, 2020 01:10pm
Rapists
Recommend 0
Yasir Mehmood
Sep 10, 2020 01:24pm
The husband should take his wife along with him abroad. No hope in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Asghar
Sep 10, 2020 01:28pm
Big tragedy
Recommend 0
Chris
Sep 10, 2020 01:36pm
More police petroling on the highways.
Recommend 0
Asad Jamil
Sep 10, 2020 01:39pm
How humanity have reached!
Recommend 0
kamran
Sep 10, 2020 01:57pm
This is so SICK i swear...
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 10, 2020 01:58pm
What a highly sad, terrible, horrific, gruesome, grave and great tragedy? Are we still living in the dark ages?
Recommend 0
Jprofiler
Sep 10, 2020 02:01pm
Simply check which vehicles crossed toll during this short span to catch them.
Recommend 0
Saad
Sep 10, 2020 02:10pm
Where are Aurat March women now?
Recommend 0

