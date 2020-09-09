Army chief stresses importance of protecting country's interests against 5th generation warfare

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday stressed the importance of protecting the country from "fifth generation warfare and hybrid application by anti-Pakistan elements against Pakistan’s vital interests", the army's media wing tweeted.

The army chief was chairing the Corps Commanders Conference, where participants were briefed about the progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasad, Covid-19, locusts control measures and the regional situation among other matters.

"COAS stressed upon the need to enhance combat readiness levels in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu. Fifth generation warfare and hybrid application by anti-Pakistan elements against Pakistan’s vital interests must be safeguarded in synchronisation with government policies, COAS reiterated," a tweet by the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar read.

Furthermore, the forum also discussed the increasing number of ceasefire violations that targeted civilians across the Line of Control as well as the "blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir [both of which] were noted as major cause of concern for regional peace and stability".

The impact of Afghanistan's security situation on that of Pakistan also came under discussion.

Gen Bajwa also lauded the armed forces' "operational readiness and sustained efforts" for flood relief as well as security arrangements on Ashura.

"Forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments/indicators in all domains and improved security situation across the country," said a tweet by DG ISPR.

The army chief also "appreciated high state of morale in the army and directed commanders to ensure welfare of troops during prolonged/extensive operational and internal security deployments".

11th Indian quadcopter shot down near LoC

Also on Wednesday, Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Chakothi sector along the Line of Control, the ISPR said in a tweet.

The quadcopter had intruded 500 metres into Pakistan’s side of the LoC, the ISPR said, adding that this was the 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistani troops this year.