DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 09, 2020

Transgender person shot dead, another injured in Peshawar attack

Sirajuddin 09 Sep 2020

Email

The bodies of the victims were rushed to the Khyber Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced one dead. — Reuters/File
The bodies of the victims were rushed to the Khyber Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced one dead. — Reuters/File

A transgender person was killed and another was injured from gunshots by unidentified men in Peshawar's Tehkal area, police said on Wednesday.

Both victims were rushed to the Khyber Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced Shakeel, aka Gul Panra, dead. The other victim, identified as Tariq alias Chahat, is under treatment.

The body of Gul Panra has been sent for an autopsy, officials said.

A first information report of the incident has been filed, with Chahat as the complainant.

According to the FIR, a group of transgender persons had gone to perform at a wedding function and were preparing to leave when unknown people opened fire on them. The report further said that the victim would be able to identify those involved in the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet clear, Superintendent of Police of Cantt Hassan Jahangir Wattoo said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur also took notice of the incident and constituted a special team, which will be headed by SP Wattoo, to investigate and arrest the those responsible.

So far, no arrests have been been made, Wattoo said.

The shooting sparked anger on social media and the hashtag 'Justice for Gulpanra' was among the top trends on Twitter in Pakistan.

Despite multiple laws passed to protect them, the transgender community in Pakistan remains vulnerable to attacks.

Violence against transgenders
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Battle for Karachi

Battle for Karachi

The political tussle between the PPP and PTI is obstructing plans to transform Pakistan’s economic hub.

Editorial

Updated 09 Sep 2020

FATF bills

THE government has decided to hold fresh sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on Sept 14 to get the ...
09 Sep 2020

Reopening schools

AFTER a six-month gap in in-person schooling, colleges and schools across the country are set to open their gates to...
09 Sep 2020

In captivity

THE natural state of humankind has been described as “nasty, brutish and short”, but this seems to be a more...
08 Sep 2020

Fight over Karachi

THE proverbial ink had barely dried on the Rs1.1tr Karachi Transformation Plan when cracks appeared between the...
08 Sep 2020

Innovation blues

A FURTHER drop of three places in Pakistan’s ranking on the Global Innovation Index to 107 this year from 104 in...
08 Sep 2020

Former MPA’s acquittal

THE acquittal of former MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai by a model court in Quetta in a case of manslaughter highlights ...