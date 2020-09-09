DAWN.COM

Nawaz urges IHC to 'forgo' requirement for his surrender in Al-Azizia reference

Tahir Naseer 09 Sep 2020

The petition was filed by Nawaz's lawyer Khawaja Haris Ahmed, who also submitted the former premier's latest medical reports signed by Dr David Lawrence. — AFP/File
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday filed a review petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) stating that it was not possible for him to surrender in the Al-Azizia reference by September 10 (Thursday) and urged the court to forgo the requirement.

The petition was filed by Nawaz's lawyer Khawaja Haris Ahmed who also submitted the former premier's latest medical reports signed by Dr David Lawrence, a London-based consultant cardiothoracic surgeon.

Last week, the high court had directed Nawaz to appear before the court and surrender to the authorities by September 10 or face legal proceedings for absconding.

The bench had issued the directives during the hearing of appeals filed by Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar against their convictions in references filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The former prime minister, his daughter and son-in-law were convicted in the Avenfield properties reference on July 6, 2018. Nawaz was also convicted in the Al-Azizia reference on Dec 24, 2018.

In the petition filed today, Nawaz's lawyer said that the former premier was still unwell.

"The fact of the matter is that [Nawaz] is still suffering from multiple co-morbities [and] his treatment in London has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As a result, [Nawaz] has not been able to regain his health and all the doctors that have treated him in the past, as well as those who have been treating him since his arrival in London, have strongly advised him not to travel to Pakistan without getting his treatment done."

The petition added that the PML-N supremo's retun to Pakistan at this current time may even prove "fatal".

It added that Nawaz's inability to return to Pakistan was evident from all the medical reports that had been submitted with the application.

The petition stated that the purpose of hearing an appeal under Section 423 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was to decide the guilt or innocence of the appellant.

"But by no stretch of the imagination does the said provision of law insist upon the presence of the appellant before the court, even if such a presence would expose him to the risk of losing his life."

Nawaz has repeatedly submitted that he is "ready and willing" to return to Pakistan and face the due process of the law and justice, the petition said, adding that it was only due to the advice of his doctors that he has been forced to delay his return.

The petition urged the court to forgo the requirement of Nawaz's surrender.

Nawaz had left for London in November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for his treatment.

He had submitted an undertaking to the court citing his record of facing the law and justice that he would return within four weeks or as soon as he was declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors.

He was also given bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving a seven-year prison sentence in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, before he left for London.

Comments (9)

Afzal khan
Sep 09, 2020 01:02pm
And people thought he was going to lead a revolution. What a sorry ending to the narrative of "vote ko izzat do".
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 09, 2020 01:02pm
Till when Nawaz Sharif will stay unwell and keep on living on money looted from tax payers. Shame.
Recommend 0
SAB
Sep 09, 2020 01:04pm
He has been cautioned to stay put and do nothing. Hope he understands.
Recommend 0
Justice for All
Sep 09, 2020 01:11pm
Liar
Recommend 0
Sym
Sep 09, 2020 01:17pm
Rules for decades still have no trust on Healthcare system here defines the misery poor people are facing.
Recommend 0
Amir
Sep 09, 2020 01:19pm
he can easily return the way he walked on the tarmac, climbed stairs onto a Qatar aircraft, could be seen ordering with a bright smile sitting inside the cabin. The honorable court needs to ask him to come back and face the music. right now he has put the whole nation on mute.
Recommend 0
Sabir Shah
Sep 09, 2020 01:36pm
A convicted must serve his punishment. He should be under the bar.
Recommend 0
Yaser
Sep 09, 2020 01:44pm
Please have Nawaz arrested and returned to a Pakistani jail for absconding. No bail!
Recommend 0
Fair views
Sep 09, 2020 01:44pm
Why Dr. David Lawrence, an Indian consultant Cardio surgeon always issue ALL medical reports of Shariefs and Ishaq Dar, why not any reputed Hospital authorities.
Recommend 0

