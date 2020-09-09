DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 09, 2020

IHC seeks AG help in CAA chief appointment case

Malik AsadUpdated 09 Sep 2020

Email

Justice Minallah regretted that Pakistan had faced enormous problems because of the licence issue, but the government was still running the important office of the CAA chief through makeshift arrangements. — AFP/File
Justice Minallah regretted that Pakistan had faced enormous problems because of the licence issue, but the government was still running the important office of the CAA chief through makeshift arrangements. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the government’s act of running the office of director general of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on an ad hoc basis for the past two years.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah sought assistance from the attorney general in the matter and fixed the case for hearing on Sept 23. He was hearing a petition filed by a pilot who was sacked over the allegation of possessing a dubious licence.

The petitioner sought appointment of a permanent director general of the CAA, besides setting aside his sacking order. The court had previously issued a stay order against his suspension.

Justice Minallah regretted that Pakistan had faced enormous problems because of the licence issue, but the government was still running the important office of the CAA chief through makeshift arrangements.

Justice Minallah regrets government is running the important office through makeshift arrangements

Aviation division sources said that in addition to the post of CAA director general, at least 12 senior positions had been vacant for several months and junior officers were given additional charge on senior positions. These posts include deputy director general (DDG) air navigation system, DDG regulations, DDG airport services, director commercial, director engineering and director Civil Aviation Training Institute.

When contacted, CAA law officer Rana Bilal claimed that everything was in order within the CAA echelons.

However, aviation division’s joint secretary Abdul Sattar Khokhar said the departmental promotion committee had recommended promotion of the junior officers who would fill the vacant posts.

During a hearing on Aug 12, Justice Minallah observed that appointing an eligible and competent person against the post of CAA director general fell within the exclusive domain of the executive organ of the state. “Prima facie, it does not appear from the statutory provisions that the manner of appointment by way of advertisement has been prescribed,” the court had observed.

On Tuesday, the court noted that in the case in hand, the fundamental right of every citizen, guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution, was involved.

“The manner, in which this case has been handled, prima facie, indicates gross mismanagement. The issue relating to licences of commercial pilots and the proceedings conducted by the acting director general of one of the most important regulatory authorities i.e. the Civil Aviation Authority has profound consequences for the image of the country and the interests of the national airline i.e. Pakistan International Airlines Corporation,” the court observed.

The court had summoned the attorney general, but an assistant attorney general appeared before it when the hearing resumed on Tuesday.

At this, Justice Minallah regretted this depicted how the government was being run. He adjourned the hearing till Sept 23 and directed the attorney general to seek instructions from the government since the matter relating to appointment of the CAA director general is of paramount public interest.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Battle for Karachi

Battle for Karachi

The political tussle between the PPP and PTI is obstructing plans to transform Pakistan’s economic hub.

Editorial

09 Sep 2020

FATF bills

THE government has decided to hold fresh sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on Sept 14 to get the ...
09 Sep 2020

Reopening schools

AFTER a six-month gap in in-person schooling, colleges and schools across the country are set to open their gates to...
09 Sep 2020

In captivity

THE natural state of humankind has been described as “nasty, brutish and short”, but this seems to be a more...
08 Sep 2020

Fight over Karachi

THE proverbial ink had barely dried on the Rs1.1tr Karachi Transformation Plan when cracks appeared between the...
08 Sep 2020

Innovation blues

A FURTHER drop of three places in Pakistan’s ranking on the Global Innovation Index to 107 this year from 104 in...
08 Sep 2020

Former MPA’s acquittal

THE acquittal of former MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai by a model court in Quetta in a case of manslaughter highlights ...