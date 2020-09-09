NAB to file another reference against Zardari in park case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the Accountability Court on Tuesday that a supplementary reference against Asif Ali Zardari in the Bagh-i-Ibne Qasim case is ready while the counsel for the former president moved an application seeking his acquittal in the Thatta water supply reference.

The court issued a notice to NAB on the acquittal plea of Mr Zardari for Sept 17.

Accountability judge Azam Khan resumed proceedings on the application filed by Mr Zardari under Section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the Thatta reference.

Farooq Naek, the lead defence counsel, did not appear before the court. His associate filed an application seeking adjournment.

While hearing the reference related to the alleged illegal allotment of Karachi’s Bagh-i-Ibne Qasim land, the NAB investigation officer informed the court that the supplementary reference had been finalised and would be filed shortly.

The court extended the judicial remand of Liaqat Qaimkhani, a former director of parks, and Dr Dinshaw till Oct 6.

Meanwhile, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir adjourned the hearing on an application filed by Mr Zardari against confiscation of his Clifton house till Sept 17.

The defence counsel sought time to advance arguments on the application. The National Accountability Bureau confiscated Mr Zardari’s house in connection with the fake accounts case.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2020