Shoaib Dastgir removed as Punjab IG following reports of refusal to work with new Lahore CCPO

Imran Gabol | Dawn.comUpdated 08 Sep 2020

Shoaib Dastgir has been transferred and posted as the secretary of the Narcotics Control Division with immediate effect. — Photo courtesy Punjab Police website/File
Shoaib Dastgir has been transferred and posted as the secretary of the Narcotics Control Division with immediate effect. — Photo courtesy Punjab Police website/File

The Punjab government on Tuesday removed Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division said that the official, who is a BS-22 office of the Police Service of Pakistan, has been transferred and posted as the secretary of the Narcotics Control Division with immediate effect.

A separate notification added that Inam Ghani, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, has been made the new provincial police officer.

Ghani is the sixth IG to assume charge since the PTI took the reins of the provincial government in 2018.

On Monday, Dastgir had refused to work under the PTI government over the recent appointment of Umar Sheikh as the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) without his consultation, and had asked the chief minister to transfer him to a “suitable location”.

Another reason said to have prompted the IG to take the step were some comments the CCPO had allegedly passed while talking to a few police officers on his first day at the office, which was less than a week ago.

An official privy to the development had told Dawn that Dastgir had met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday and requested him for a “transfer to any other suitable place”, saying he would not continue as the provincial police chief until the removal of the CCPO.

He was also said to have skipped office on Monday and met with the chief minister in plain clothes, giving the Punjab government the message that he would not accept Sheikh as the CCPO at any cost.

The official source had said that the CCPO’s comments said to have irked the IG were regarding the latter’s impending retirement.

Dastgir had visited Islamabad on Friday and complained to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking the CCPO's transfer, which was turned down.

On his return to Lahore, the IG had refused to work till the CCPO was transferred. Consequently, all scheduled meetings at the IG office were postponed and Dastgir met the CM on Monday where he had refused to continue on with the post.

Sources had said Buzdar had recommended Sheikh’s name to the prime minister for the CCPO slot. After a 45-minute interview, a federal government team sent by the PM had okayed Sheikh’s name, and the PM accorded his final approval during his visit to Lahore on Sept 3.

The IG was allegedly not taken on board during the entire process.

SAIF
Sep 08, 2020 05:49pm
In democracy CM writ will prevail. He can go to court if he want's
