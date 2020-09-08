DAWN.COM

China, India accuse each other of firing shots in border dispute

Reuters | APUpdated 08 Sep 2020

In this September 14, 2018, file photo, Border Roads Organisation workers rest near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region, India. — AP
In this September 14, 2018, file photo, Border Roads Organisation workers rest near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region, India. — AP

China accused Indian troops of violating a bilateral agreement and firing warning shots in the air during a confrontation with Chinese personnel on the disputed border on Monday, amid renewed tensions between the two countries.

Chinese border guards took “countermeasures” to stabilise the situation, Zhang Shuili, spokesman for the military’s western command theatre, said in a statement published by the military’s official news website early on Tuesday.

The statement did not make clear what those measures were or whether Chinese troops also fired warning shots.

India, on the other hand, rejected Chinese allegations of violating border agreements and accused Chinese troops of firing in the air during a face-off on their tense de facto border.

“It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress,” the Indian army said in a statement.

It said Chinese soldiers tried to close in on a forward Indian position in the Ladakh sector in the western Himalayas and when they were met by Indian troops, the PLA fired a few rounds in the air.

Both sides have observed a long-held protocol to avoid using firearms on the sensitive, high altitude frontier running through the western Himalayas, though this agreement has not prevented casualties.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting in a clash in June, an incident that led to China and India deploying additional forces along the frontier.

“We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions...and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again,” Zhang said in the statement.

The disputed and undemarcated 3,500-kilometer (2,175-mile) border between India and China, referred to as the Line of Actual Control, stretches from the Ladakh region in the north to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China says the frontier is about 2,000 kilometers (1240-mile) and claims entire Arunachal Pradesh as its territory.

Observer
Sep 08, 2020 11:19am
China is testing its own medicine.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 08, 2020 11:21am
Next time there will be no warning
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 08, 2020 11:21am
The brave chinese solders?
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 08, 2020 11:22am
Tibetans along with India vs the chinese!!
Recommend 0
Sanjay
Sep 08, 2020 11:25am
Also there were 56 casualties on China Side.
Recommend 0
Asif Abbasi
Sep 08, 2020 11:27am
I'm worried for China. These damned Indians will overrun them in no time.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 08, 2020 11:35am
Iron brother getting trashed
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 08, 2020 11:35am
Iron brother is helpless
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 08, 2020 11:35am
Iron brother surrendered
Recommend 0
Neil
Sep 08, 2020 11:35am
Chin kidnapped 5 civilians and now claiming that they are not aware. This is modern period and dont underestimate any country.
Recommend 0
AKL
Sep 08, 2020 11:36am
Xi will be made to leave
Recommend 0
Ady
Sep 08, 2020 11:37am
It’s time to teach Indians final lesson
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 08, 2020 11:39am
Iron brother getting humiliated by brave Indian and Tibet solders
Recommend 0
MG
Sep 08, 2020 11:45am
The message is clear. Don't mess with India ...whatever your intentions are...
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Sep 08, 2020 11:48am
No one takes China seriously.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 08, 2020 11:49am
China should stop accusing India. India is already cooperating by following all their instructions. It is appreciable that India has already given hundreds of kilometers to China without any resistance. Just tell India what you want and they will comply. Lets move on with friendship. Long live China and India's friendship.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Sep 08, 2020 11:51am
Never trust China.
Recommend 0
SATT
Sep 08, 2020 11:55am
Indians only use civilized weapons.
Recommend 0
Arif
Sep 08, 2020 11:57am
India is in for a big surprize when Temps falls -60Degrees in December .
Recommend 0
RAMANA
Sep 08, 2020 12:02pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan,No, this is not Nehru it's Modi.
Recommend 0
RAMANA
Sep 08, 2020 12:02pm
Long live Modi
Recommend 0
San se Pahle India
Sep 08, 2020 12:05pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, yes you had gone and measured how many kilometers India has given to China?
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 08, 2020 12:06pm
India is in the habit of not resolving disputes. Why can't they once for all settle the line of control for ever? It has cost them lives and money. They should rather concentrate their time, efforts and money for the welfare of people. Kashmir issue is pending for more than 70 years. Putting everything under the carpet is not good strategy. For this BJP or Moodi not to blame only. Congress was worst. India tried to bully Pakistan but China is different ball game. Don't bank on other powers.
Recommend 0
ishq
Sep 08, 2020 12:06pm
Tibet will be liberated
Recommend 0
FAZ
Sep 08, 2020 12:10pm
1962 repeating Yesterday China claimed Arunachal Pardesh too
Recommend 0
Sasha
Sep 08, 2020 12:11pm
China, beaware of QUAD alliance.
Recommend 0
usman
Sep 08, 2020 12:11pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, :) (you are intelligent)
Recommend 0
anil sahu
Sep 08, 2020 12:12pm
@Ady, yes in dream
Recommend 0
P kumar
Sep 08, 2020 12:15pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, who gave Karakoram tracts of Kashmir to China
Recommend 0
Suraj1971
Sep 08, 2020 12:15pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, You are 100 % right. Love from Shakshgam valley, China.
Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
Sep 08, 2020 12:16pm
@Ady, you are forgetting.indian army is not like the unarmed protesters.... If you mess with Indian army....you will die
Recommend 0
usman
Sep 08, 2020 12:16pm
and India never creates any conflict with its neighbours and his all neighbours always poke in India because the Indian military is full of angels.
Recommend 0
Aaryans
Sep 08, 2020 12:18pm
@Ady, no cost for day dreaming
Recommend 0
Majid
Sep 08, 2020 12:22pm
Seems like India has forgotten the 1962 lesson.
Recommend 0
Wahid Khan
Sep 08, 2020 12:23pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, a sensible approach and suggestion..
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 08, 2020 12:24pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, China is going to teach a very hard lesson to Modi who think himself the leader of the world. He will be back to railway station.,
Recommend 0
Ansh
Sep 08, 2020 12:36pm
@Ady, Who will teach lesson?
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Sep 08, 2020 12:39pm
China is a rogue state.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 08, 2020 12:40pm
Here we go again, both India and China accusing each other for shooting incident. Is this Modi's another tactic to divert public's attention from high cases of Covid-19 epidemic and his failure to control the coronavirus? You don't have to be a rocket scientist to understand the diversion.
Recommend 0
Jp
Sep 08, 2020 12:49pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, For years China is claiming Arunachal Pradesh, has India given this land. China claims in main countries, even claiming Russian city does not mean Russia will give it China.
Recommend 0
Akhand Bharat
Sep 08, 2020 12:50pm
India will soon liberate Tibet
Recommend 0
wegr
Sep 08, 2020 12:50pm
@Saif Zulfiqar , Let us see who will teach a lesson wihic will remain in Histroy
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Sep 08, 2020 12:51pm
Yet another series of white lies from the sparkling amazing Moodified country!!
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Sep 08, 2020 12:53pm
China has attacked India once, so it is a given that it would attack India again.
Recommend 0

