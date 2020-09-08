DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 08, 2020

PTI government is most corrupt, alleges Abbasi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 08 Sep 2020

Email

He also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for being used for political victimisation. — AP/File
He also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for being used for political victimisation. — AP/File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has described the present government as the most corrupt regime.

Talking to reporters after appearing before an accountability court in connection with the LNG terminal reference here on Monday, he said the government had failed in almost every sector.

He also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for being used for political victimisation.

The former prime minister said the Supreme Court had rightly observed that NAB was being used for political engineering.

PML-N leader says present administration has failed in every sector

In reply to a question about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, he said the party had advised him not to return from Britain before completing his medical treatment.

He, however, said Mr Sharif would take a final decision in this regard.

Responding to another question, Mr Abbasi said the opposition would finalise a joint strategy against the government in the multi-party conference.

Earlier, accountability judge Azam Khan resumed hearing of the LNG terminal case.

The court summoned all the five accused nominated in the reference and adjourned the proceedings till Sept 22.

NAB informed the court that a supplementary reference had been filed in which some other people, including Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, a son of Mr Abbasi, had been nominated as accused persons.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
saksci
Sep 08, 2020 09:17am
Wow !!! what about his party.
Recommend 0
Daanish
Sep 08, 2020 09:19am
No shame by PPP and PML. Please go away, leave us alone.
Recommend 0
Guzni
Sep 08, 2020 09:20am
Seems like a big joke from such mouths.
Recommend 0
HKG
Sep 08, 2020 09:21am
Abbasi is absolutely right.
Recommend 0
Pakistan
Sep 08, 2020 09:22am
It's Ironic Khaqan Abbasi and PMLN have the audacity to level corruption allegations against others
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 08, 2020 09:23am
Kettle calling the pot is black!!!
Recommend 0
Javaid
Sep 08, 2020 09:24am
Present govt is corrupt because it is not changing NAB laws according to wishes of Noon league ?. Great argument indeed!
Recommend 0
Khan Canada
Sep 08, 2020 09:30am
Look who’s talking!
Recommend 0
THE MORNING STAR. MD.
Sep 08, 2020 09:34am
No Sir, I don't believe you. Where is Ishaq Dar ? You helped him escape. He was the Finance Minister.
Recommend 0
Mirza
Sep 08, 2020 09:44am
Look who is talking?
Recommend 0
Subhi
Sep 08, 2020 09:44am
No Doubt that PTI Govt. is most corrupt. There is attempt and PTI is successful in doing systematic and organized corruptions. PTI is not corrupt in terms of money only, PTI is corrupt in telling the truth to public, and not keeping the public informed on all their shortcomings.
Recommend 0
Khalil Jibran
Sep 08, 2020 09:48am
Now, they have only 'words' to lay blame. This is the position PTI has got them in.
Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 08, 2020 09:51am
Khaqan has gained in humour during jail stints
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 08, 2020 09:53am
Look whose talking. Joke of the century. I really needed a laugh. The irony is Former PM (LNG) I mean Former Honourable PM Abbasi Sahab is still roaming freely. Long Live NRO.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

To draw the battle lines now

To draw the battle lines now

Are the opposition in India for a war with China or are they gloating over a stick they may have found to beat a Teflon rival?

Opinion

Editorial

08 Sep 2020

Fight over Karachi

THE proverbial ink had barely dried on the Rs1.1tr Karachi Transformation Plan when cracks appeared between the...
08 Sep 2020

Innovation blues

A FURTHER drop of three places in Pakistan’s ranking on the Global Innovation Index to 107 this year from 104 in...
08 Sep 2020

Former MPA’s acquittal

THE acquittal of former MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai by a model court in Quetta in a case of manslaughter highlights ...
07 Sep 2020

Rescuing Karachi

IT is a shame that it took at least 50 deaths, the destruction of scores of homes and the devastation of the ...
Updated 07 Sep 2020

Kashmir at UN

THOUGH the world continues to recognise Kashmir as a disputed issue, India is using underhanded methods to get the...
07 Sep 2020

Murder by another name

RARELY does a day go by without reading horrific reports of murders committed in the name of ‘honour’. On ...