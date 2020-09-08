PTI government is most corrupt, alleges Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has described the present government as the most corrupt regime.

Talking to reporters after appearing before an accountability court in connection with the LNG terminal reference here on Monday, he said the government had failed in almost every sector.

He also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for being used for political victimisation.

The former prime minister said the Supreme Court had rightly observed that NAB was being used for political engineering.

PML-N leader says present administration has failed in every sector

In reply to a question about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, he said the party had advised him not to return from Britain before completing his medical treatment.

He, however, said Mr Sharif would take a final decision in this regard.

Responding to another question, Mr Abbasi said the opposition would finalise a joint strategy against the government in the multi-party conference.

Earlier, accountability judge Azam Khan resumed hearing of the LNG terminal case.

The court summoned all the five accused nominated in the reference and adjourned the proceedings till Sept 22.

NAB informed the court that a supplementary reference had been filed in which some other people, including Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, a son of Mr Abbasi, had been nominated as accused persons.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2020