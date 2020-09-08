DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 08, 2020

Illegal organ transplant gang with contacts in China busted

Zulqernain TahirUpdated 08 Sep 2020

Email

“This is the first time that such a gang has been unearthed which was involved in illegal human organ transplant in China,” an official said. — Creative Commons/File
“This is the first time that such a gang has been unearthed which was involved in illegal human organ transplant in China,” an official said. — Creative Commons/File

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted a transnational gang allegedly involved in illegal organ transplant in China.

The agency previously arrested a number of suspects involved in illegal human organ transplant, especially in Punjab where recipients from the Gulf often visited for kidney procedures.

On Monday, a team conducted a raid at the passport office on the directions of FIA Punjab Zone-I Deputy Director Sardar Mavarhan Khan on receiving information that an international gang was active in Lahore in illegal transplant of human organs. It arrested seven suspects, including donors and agents. The agents would allegedly motivate poor and needy people to sell their liver and kidney and then had the organ transplant conducted in China.

Talking to Dawn, Mr Khan said that during preliminary investigation it had transpired that the agents had contacts in China where they managed to get the organ transplant conducted by Chinese doctors.

“This is the first time that such a gang has been unearthed which was involved in illegal human organ transplant in China. An agent pays around Rs400,000 to a donor and arranges his travel to the country. A recipient usually reaches there (China) on his own,” Mr Khan said.

The official further explained that this gang was part of an international racket. When asked how many donors this gang had transported to the neighbouring country, Mr Khan said: “During investigation, it has been revealed that this gang has transported around 30 people to China for the purpose.”

The arrested suspects were identified as Abdul Latif, Muhammad Hanif, Abdul Ghaffar, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Zulfiqar and Rafaqat Ali. Most of them belonged to Okara district. A case was registered against them under sections 10, 11 Punjab Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amended) Act 2012.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

To draw the battle lines now

To draw the battle lines now

Are the opposition in India for a war with China or are they gloating over a stick they may have found to beat a Teflon rival?

Opinion

Editorial

08 Sep 2020

Fight over Karachi

THE proverbial ink had barely dried on the Rs1.1tr Karachi Transformation Plan when cracks appeared between the...
08 Sep 2020

Innovation blues

A FURTHER drop of three places in Pakistan’s ranking on the Global Innovation Index to 107 this year from 104 in...
08 Sep 2020

Former MPA’s acquittal

THE acquittal of former MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai by a model court in Quetta in a case of manslaughter highlights ...
07 Sep 2020

Rescuing Karachi

IT is a shame that it took at least 50 deaths, the destruction of scores of homes and the devastation of the ...
Updated 07 Sep 2020

Kashmir at UN

THOUGH the world continues to recognise Kashmir as a disputed issue, India is using underhanded methods to get the...
07 Sep 2020

Murder by another name

RARELY does a day go by without reading horrific reports of murders committed in the name of ‘honour’. On ...