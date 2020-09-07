DAWN.COM

11 killed in rockslide at marble mine in KP's Mohmand

SirajuddinUpdated 07 Sep 2020

Locals are gathered at the site of the rockslide. — Photo provided by author
Locals are gathered at the site of the rockslide. — Photo provided by author
A view of the aftermath of the rockslide in Mohmand. — DawnNewsTV
A view of the aftermath of the rockslide in Mohmand. — DawnNewsTV

At least 11 people, most of them labourers, were killed and five others injured in a rockslide at a marble mine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mohmand tribal district on Monday, rescue officials said.

The incident occurred as a heavy boulder fell on locals working at a marble mine located at Ziarat Ghar mountain in Safi tehsil of Mohmand.

Eleven bodies and five injured were pulled out from under the rubble and shifted to Ghalanai Hospital, Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

It said more people were feared to be trapped under the debris.

A district administration official quoted locals as saying that at least 25 people were missing after the rockslide. The remote area does not have mobile and internet coverage, the official added.

Rescue 1122 said its Mohmand team was carrying out a search operation to find the missing people, adding that additional personnel had been dispatched to the area from Peshawar and Charsadda

Besides search and rescue tools, heavy machinery and ambulances were taking part in the operation, the rescue service added.

In February, nine labourers were killed and seven others injured in a marble mine slide in KP's Buner district.

M. Emad
Sep 07, 2020 09:46pm
Mining & quarrying industries in Pakistan (and China) are notorious for poor safety standards, bad ventilation, working conditions and inadequate mines/ laborers health-safety laws.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 07, 2020 09:48pm
It’s so sad hear the repeated mine accidents . Is anyone listening to the plight of poor minors
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 07, 2020 09:53pm
Things just going bad to worse for Pakistan
Recommend 0
kp
Sep 07, 2020 09:57pm
I can bet, Health and Safety department, Industrial Work Safety department never did any safety audit and result those poor hardworking people had to face this tragic death. RIP guys you died because of this "Inquiry after Incident" Culture of these third world mentality. so sad
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
Sep 07, 2020 10:14pm
Tragic and sad
Recommend 0

