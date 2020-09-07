11 killed in rockslide at marble mine in KP's Mohmand

At least 11 people, most of them labourers, were killed and five others injured in a rockslide at a marble mine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mohmand tribal district on Monday, rescue officials said.

The incident occurred as a heavy boulder fell on locals working at a marble mine located at Ziarat Ghar mountain in Safi tehsil of Mohmand.

Eleven bodies and five injured were pulled out from under the rubble and shifted to Ghalanai Hospital, Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

It said more people were feared to be trapped under the debris.

A district administration official quoted locals as saying that at least 25 people were missing after the rockslide. The remote area does not have mobile and internet coverage, the official added.

Rescue 1122 said its Mohmand team was carrying out a search operation to find the missing people, adding that additional personnel had been dispatched to the area from Peshawar and Charsadda

Besides search and rescue tools, heavy machinery and ambulances were taking part in the operation, the rescue service added.

In February, nine labourers were killed and seven others injured in a marble mine slide in KP's Buner district.