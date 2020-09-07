DAWN.COM

Misbah calls on cricket rivals to tour Pakistan

AFP 07 Sep 2020

In this handout picture released by the PCB on Sept 7, Misbah-ul-Haq speaks to media during a press conference in Lahore. — AFP/PCB
In this handout picture released by the PCB on Sept 7, Misbah-ul-Haq speaks to media during a press conference in Lahore. — AFP/PCB

Pakistan cricket coach Misbahul Haq urged more nations to tour the country, saying on Monday the sport needs “mutual support” to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

His appeal comes just a week after Pakistan finished a tour of England, where they played three Tests and as many Twenty20 internationals in empty stadiums.

During the trip, the squad spent two months in a bio-secure environment after several players tested positive for Covid-19 before the trip.

Even before the pandemic, Pakistan was trying to attract touring teams after militants attacked Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009.

Security has improved, however, and last year Pakistan squared off against Sri Lanka in what was its first home Test in a decade.

Misbah said he hoped teams such as England would consider travelling to Pakistan as global sport slowly returns following months of inactivity.

“Our tour to England was important for both countries,” Misbah told a press conference in Lahore.

“It was also important to support the cricket world in general and English cricket in particular in these testing times of Covid-19.

“Pakistan also deserves similar support from other countries. These are times when the cricket world needs mutual support.”

Last week, England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Ian Watmore said England should “definitely” tour Pakistan provided it was safe to do so.

ishq
Sep 07, 2020 07:27pm
At your own risk.
