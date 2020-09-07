Two army men injured in North Waziristan attack

MIRAMSHAH: An army officer and a soldier were wounded in an attack on security forces by militants in the volatile North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday.

Officials said the militants attacked a military vehicle near Hasokhel Bridge in Mirali sub-division. Captain Ferhan and Naik Asif received bullet injuries in the attack. They were taken to a hospital in Mirali town.

Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation. Shopkeepers pulled down shutters in Mirali Bazaar after the incident.

It may be recalled that a soldier was martyred and two others were wounded in a gun attack near Gulshen Adda in Mirali on Saturday.

Separately, security forces killed a wanted terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in Hasokhel village.

Officials said that the deceased terrorist was identified as Waseem Zakeria, who was head of the Ariana group, an unknown militant outfit. Sources said Waseem Zakeria was involved in the assassination of a senior officer, Zabedullah Dawar, and wanted by law enforces in various cases. His body was shifted to a hospital.

The situation in North Waziristan and neighbouring South Waziristan tribal district is deteriorating in the wake of frequent attacks on security forces and acts of targeted killing of civilians.

A lawmaker from North Waziristan district informed the KP Assembly last week that 200 people had lost their lives to targeted killings since February 2018.

