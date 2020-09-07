DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 07, 2020

Two army men injured in North Waziristan attack

Pazir GulUpdated 07 Sep 2020

Email

Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation. — File photo
Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation. — File photo

MIRAMSHAH: An army officer and a soldier were wounded in an attack on security forces by militants in the volatile North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday.

Officials said the militants attacked a military vehicle near Hasokhel Bridge in Mirali sub-division. Captain Ferhan and Naik Asif received bullet injuries in the attack. They were taken to a hospital in Mirali town.

Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation. Shopkeepers pulled down shutters in Mirali Bazaar after the incident.

It may be recalled that a soldier was martyred and two others were wounded in a gun attack near Gulshen Adda in Mirali on Saturday.

Separately, security forces killed a wanted terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in Hasokhel village.

Officials said that the deceased terrorist was identified as Waseem Zakeria, who was head of the Ariana group, an unknown militant outfit. Sources said Waseem Zakeria was involved in the assassination of a senior officer, Zabedullah Dawar, and wanted by law enforces in various cases. His body was shifted to a hospital.

The situation in North Waziristan and neighbouring South Waziristan tribal district is deteriorating in the wake of frequent attacks on security forces and acts of targeted killing of civilians.

A lawmaker from North Waziristan district informed the KP Assembly last week that 200 people had lost their lives to targeted killings since February 2018.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Sep 07, 2020 09:13am
Frustrated Surrender Mischief Modi.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Sep 07, 2020 09:14am
India behind this attack?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

07 Sep 2020

Rescuing Karachi

IT is a shame that it took at least 50 deaths, the destruction of scores of homes and the devastation of the ...
Updated 07 Sep 2020

Kashmir at UN

THOUGH the world continues to recognise Kashmir as a disputed issue, India is using underhanded methods to get the...
07 Sep 2020

Murder by another name

RARELY does a day go by without reading horrific reports of murders committed in the name of ‘honour’. On ...
06 Sep 2020

A common agenda?

WILL they or won’t they meet on Sept 20 in Islamabad? Even the staunchest supporters of an anti-government ...
Updated 06 Sep 2020

Serious allegations

IT is the kind of explosive story that media outlets in Pakistan’s increasingly restrictive journalism landscape...
06 Sep 2020

Another abduction

IN a disturbing development, it has been reported that an SECP official has been abducted from the capital. The...