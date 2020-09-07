DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 07, 2020

PPP to run Karachi now, solve its basic problems: Bilawal

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 07 Sep 2020

The PPP chief announced that no one would be rendered homeless in the anti-encroachment drive. — DawnNewsTV/File
The PPP chief announced that no one would be rendered homeless in the anti-encroachment drive. — DawnNewsTV/File
The PPP chief, for a second consecutive day, visited different parts of the metropolis — this time North Nazimabad's KDA Chowrangi and Surjani Town's Yousuf Goth — to assure the rain-hit people that the Sindh government "is with them". — Photo by Imtiaz Ali
The PPP chief, for a second consecutive day, visited different parts of the metropolis — this time North Nazimabad’s KDA Chowrangi and Surjani Town’s Yousuf Goth — to assure the rain-hit people that the Sindh government “is with them”. — Photo by Imtiaz Ali

KARACHI: In what appears to be an indirect reference to the end of tenure of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-led local bodies in the metropolis, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said the era of those who ruled the city of Quaid through terrorism had ended and now PPP workers will run Karachi and solve its basic issues.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said this while speaking to his party’s workers gathered in Karachi’s Central and West districts on Sunday.

The PPP chief, for a second consecutive day, visited different parts of the metropolis — this time North Nazimabad’s KDA Chowrangi and Surjani Town’s Yousuf Goth — to assure the rain-hit people that the Sindh government “is with them”.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s entourage was showered with rose petals when he arrived in North Nazimabad and then at Yousuf Goth. He was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, party leaders Rashid Rabbani, Waqar Mehdi and others.

‘Era of those who ruled city through terrorism over’

Without naming the MQM-P whose local government set-up had last month completed its four-year tenure in Karachi, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that the era of those ruling Karachi through terrorism had been over and now “jiyalas will run Karachi and solve all of its basic issues”.

Talking about an ongoing campaign to clean and remove encroachments from the city’s major storm-water drains, the PPP chief announced that no one would be rendered homeless in the anti-encroachment drive.

He promised that alternative residences would be provided to all those facing threat of displacement.

He said drainage system in the Central district had been affected badly due to construction work on the Green Line bus rapid transit system project. “We will make it right... we will clean the drains... we will work with impartiality.”

He asked the government not to demolish houses until the affectees were given alternative places to live.

Addressing the masses, he said the Sindh government was with them and it would compensate the losses of the people caused by the recent rains.

He said that Sindh could take back from the Centre what was rightfully its own under the head of National Finance Commission Award if the people of the province supported him.

The PPP chairman asked the Supreme Court to hand over the money meant for Karachi to the Sindh government so that problems being faced by its people could be solved.

He said that it was very important that the PPP formed the federal government so that it could give provinces their right under the NFC, increase salaries and pensions and provide employment to the people.

In the context of Defence and Martyrs’ Day, he pointed out that it was former president Asif Ali Zardari who raised the salary of soldiers by 175 per cent during his term as president.

Unlike Saturday, Mr Bhutto-Zardari chose not to speak about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Rs1,110 billion Karachi Transformation Plan during his rallies.

He had welcomed the PM’s package on Saturday, but claimed that his party’s government in Sindh would actually be contributing Rs800bn against the centre’s share of Rs300bn.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2020

za
Sep 07, 2020 08:46am
Please show your performance- it is a great chance to show your competency
Recommend 0
Tariq
Sep 07, 2020 08:51am
You have been ruling for the last 30 years and have made it worst now you see Federal is determined to fix Karachi you doing politics that now PPP will rule Sindh.
Recommend 0
A.Din
Sep 07, 2020 08:51am
Who has been running Karachi all these past years ? What miracles are you going to achieve now ? Has PPP come out of hibernation ?
Recommend 0
Concerned
Sep 07, 2020 08:56am
What has changed in PPP that will improve Karachi and stop corruption?
Recommend 0
Syed
Sep 07, 2020 08:58am
Go back to Larkana first... Karachi deserves alot better than you
Recommend 0
Sha
Sep 07, 2020 09:05am
NOW? What have you been doing for past 12 years?
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 07, 2020 09:18am
PPP is in no mood to hold the elections to form city government in Karachi or any where in Sindh though ECP has already announced the date of elections. Until the next general elections will be held in the country, PPP want to run its affairs through its own appointed people to have complete grip on Karachi. Despite doing this, PPP won't be able to secure majority of votes from Karachi as PTI has emerged as one of the strongest political party in Karachi to save the interest of Karachiites.
Recommend 0
NADIM
Sep 07, 2020 09:23am
Looks like he has just woken up. Let him meet the common man in Karachi and find out what they think of him. These politicians feel people are stupid and would fall for their lies fortunately not this time.
Recommend 0
MQ
Sep 07, 2020 09:25am
The idea and effort being made to have PPP running the Karachi Transformation Project will be a singular disaster. This party is a highly corrupt set-up and only eyes projects as a means to fill its coffers. If the federal government is serious it needs to do all it can to lead and implement KTP on its own.
Recommend 0
faisal
Sep 07, 2020 09:25am
As a karachite I am Happy bhatta mafia is under control for now.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Sep 07, 2020 09:33am
If the era of those who ruled through terrorism has ended then why is your party still in power?
Recommend 0
NK Ali
Sep 07, 2020 09:35am
What was the PPP doing in all these 12-years... emptying the treasury. Where has the money gone? How many simple projects are left unfinished and in shambles. They should thank their stars that accountability in Pakistan is a sleeping process. It is the weakness of Pakistani democracy and Pakistanis that we are retroactive and not proactive and PTI is no different from PPP, PMLN, MQM. Salams
Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 07, 2020 09:38am
If this is the kind of sham democracy we karachiites will have to live with in Sindh, is this really the political solution for our city's problems?
Recommend 0
Vinod menaria
Sep 07, 2020 09:39am
Sorry to say but Karachi run Ppp
Recommend 0

