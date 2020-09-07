DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 07, 2020

Tens of thousands join protest against Belarus strongman

AFPUpdated 07 Sep 2020

Email

Protesters carry old Belarusian national flags during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept 6, 2020. — AP
Protesters carry old Belarusian national flags during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept 6, 2020. — AP

MINSK: At least tens of thousands and possibly more Belarusian protesters staged a peaceful new march on Sunday, keeping the pressure on strongman Alexander Lukashenko who has refused to quit after his disputed re-election, turning instead to Russia for help to stay in power.

Troops, water cannon, armoured personnel carriers and armoured reconnaissance vehicles were deployed to the centre of Minsk ahead of the march and several metro stations were closed. Rights groups said nearly 70 people had been detained in the capital.

But protesters from all walks of life, from parents with children to students and from Catholic priests to prominent athletes, came out onto the streets in a show of defiance, a correspondent reported from the scene.

Many held red-and-white flags and placards while a band beat drums and played other instruments. Some demonstrators danced or walked on stilts.

Unprecedented protests broke out after Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet state for 26 years, claimed re-election with 80 per cent of the vote on August 9.

Opposition rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya says she won the vote but Lukashenko’s security forces have detained thousands of protesters, many of whom accused police of beatings and torture. Several people have died in the crackdown.

Tikhanovskaya left Belarus under pressure from authorities and took shelter in EU member Lithuania.

Belarusians have been demonstrating across the country for nearly a month even though the protest movement lacks a clear leader, with many activists jailed or forced out of the country.

On Sunday, the protesters marched towards Lukashenko’s residence at the Independence Palace where they chanted “Tribunal” and “How much are you getting paid?”

Some participants held impromptu picnics near security cordons and water cannon close to the Independence Palace.

“I am in favour of new honest elections,” said 28-year-old protester Nikita Sazanovich.

Many say they will keep taking to the streets until Lukashenko quits. “Lukashenko must go,” said Nikolai Dyatlov, a 32-year-old protester.

“Why is our legitimately elected president located in a different country?” he said, referring to 37-year-old Tikhanovskaya.

More than 100,000 people are estimated to have flooded into the streets of the capital Minsk over the past three weekends and journalists said on Sunday the crowd in Minsk was even larger.

“Remember we are strong as long as we are united,” Tikhanovskaya told supporters in a short video address ahead of the “March of Unity”.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

07 Sep 2020

Rescuing Karachi

IT is a shame that it took at least 50 deaths, the destruction of scores of homes and the devastation of the ...
Updated 07 Sep 2020

Kashmir at UN

THOUGH the world continues to recognise Kashmir as a disputed issue, India is using underhanded methods to get the...
07 Sep 2020

Murder by another name

RARELY does a day go by without reading horrific reports of murders committed in the name of ‘honour’. On ...
06 Sep 2020

A common agenda?

WILL they or won’t they meet on Sept 20 in Islamabad? Even the staunchest supporters of an anti-government ...
Updated 06 Sep 2020

Serious allegations

IT is the kind of explosive story that media outlets in Pakistan’s increasingly restrictive journalism landscape...
06 Sep 2020

Another abduction

IN a disturbing development, it has been reported that an SECP official has been abducted from the capital. The...