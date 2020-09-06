DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 06, 2020

FIR lodged against 30 lawyers for allegedly torturing an on-duty constable in Wazirabad

Imran Gabol 06 Sep 2020

Email

Victim says lawyers snatched his rifle and started beating and verbally abusing him. His uniform was torn as well.
Victim says lawyers snatched his rifle and started beating and verbally abusing him. His uniform was torn as well.

Gujranwala police on Sunday lodged a first information report against 30 lawyers for allegedly torturing a constable posted outside Wazirabad sessions court's building.

The FIR, lodged with the constable as the complainant, has been filed against 10 identified and 20 unidentified lawyers.

The incident occurred yesterday when police constable Muhammad Anwar asked an advocate not to park his vehicle in front of the iron barrier of the Wazirabad's sessions court building as it would restrict movement. The advocate threatened the constable of dire consequences over the move, the FIR stated, and went inside the building. After a while, the advocate returned with about 30 lawyers, which also included the general secretary of the Wazirabad Bar Association as well as other members of the fraternity.

The FIR said that the lawyers snatched the victim's rifle and started beating and verbally abusing him. His uniform was torn as well.

“I continued to plead to the Bar Association’s general secretary that [I] had only asked the lawyer not to park the motorcycle in front of barrier because it would restrict movement and the lawyer had abused and also hurled threats of dire consequences,” the victim told Dawn.

“In previous incidents, no action was taken against the lawyers and it had become routine for them (police) to be humiliated,” he said.

Wazirabad Saddar Police station later registered the case on the complaint of Anwar against 10 nominated and 20 unidentified lawyers under sections 382, 353, 186, 149 and 147 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir also took notice of the incident and directed authorities to register the case and also sought its report.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rai Babar Saeed was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

The case is expected to be heard in the sessions court on Monday.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

06 Sep 2020

A common agenda?

WILL they or won’t they meet on Sept 20 in Islamabad? Even the staunchest supporters of an anti-government ...
Updated 06 Sep 2020

Serious allegations

IT is the kind of explosive story that media outlets in Pakistan’s increasingly restrictive journalism landscape...
06 Sep 2020

Another abduction

IN a disturbing development, it has been reported that an SECP official has been abducted from the capital. The...
Updated 05 Sep 2020

Circular debt woes

The total debt stock has almost doubled in two years under the PTI.
05 Sep 2020

Torture bill

ONE hopes that Prime Minister Imran Khan will follow up on his announcement that a bill against torture would be...
05 Sep 2020

No bail for media mogul

THERE seems to be no end to the ordeal of Mir Shakilur Rehman, editor-in-chief of the Jang group, who has been held...