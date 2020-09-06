FIR lodged against 30 lawyers for allegedly torturing an on-duty constable in Wazirabad

Gujranwala police on Sunday lodged a first information report against 30 lawyers for allegedly torturing a constable posted outside Wazirabad sessions court's building.

The FIR, lodged with the constable as the complainant, has been filed against 10 identified and 20 unidentified lawyers.

The incident occurred yesterday when police constable Muhammad Anwar asked an advocate not to park his vehicle in front of the iron barrier of the Wazirabad's sessions court building as it would restrict movement. The advocate threatened the constable of dire consequences over the move, the FIR stated, and went inside the building. After a while, the advocate returned with about 30 lawyers, which also included the general secretary of the Wazirabad Bar Association as well as other members of the fraternity.

The FIR said that the lawyers snatched the victim's rifle and started beating and verbally abusing him. His uniform was torn as well.

“I continued to plead to the Bar Association’s general secretary that [I] had only asked the lawyer not to park the motorcycle in front of barrier because it would restrict movement and the lawyer had abused and also hurled threats of dire consequences,” the victim told Dawn.

“In previous incidents, no action was taken against the lawyers and it had become routine for them (police) to be humiliated,” he said.

Wazirabad Saddar Police station later registered the case on the complaint of Anwar against 10 nominated and 20 unidentified lawyers under sections 382, 353, 186, 149 and 147 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir also took notice of the incident and directed authorities to register the case and also sought its report.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rai Babar Saeed was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

The case is expected to be heard in the sessions court on Monday.