Today's Paper | September 06, 2020

UK police declare 'major incident' after multiple stabbings reported in Birmingham

Reuters | Dawn.com 06 Sep 2020

Armed police patrol after the stabbings in Birmingham. — Picture courtesy SkyNews
Armed police patrol after the stabbings in Birmingham. — Picture courtesy SkyNews

Police in the English city of Birmingham declared a “major incident” after reports that a number of people were injured in stabbings early on Sunday.

According to a BBC report, a "major incident" describes any situation involving serious harm or a security risk to the public. It also means special arrangements are in place for all of the emergency services to work together.

“We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city center,” West Midlands Police said in a statement. “A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious.”

Emergency services were working together at the scene to ensure that those who were injured were receiving medical care, the statement said.

Cordons were in place and there were some road closures in the city.

The BBC said the cordon was near the area known as the Gay Village in the centre of Birmingham, where many people had been seated at outdoor tables eating and drinking.

“At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident,” the police said.

