DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 06, 2020

One man killed, seven injured in stabbings in Birmingham

ReutersUpdated 06 Sep 2020

Email

A police officer is seen near the scene of reported stabbings in Birmingham. — Reuters
A police officer is seen near the scene of reported stabbings in Birmingham. — Reuters
Armed police patrol after the stabbings in Birmingham. — Picture courtesy SkyNews
Armed police patrol after the stabbings in Birmingham. — Picture courtesy SkyNews

One man was killed and seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in a series of stabbings in the city of Birmingham, central England, early on Sunday, police said.

“We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following last night’s events,” West Midlands Police said.

“A man has died and another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries. Five others have also been injured.”

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had no information to indicate the incidents were terrorism related but the public should stay “very vigilant”.

West Midlands Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre at approximately 12:30 am.

“A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after,” they said in a statement.

Police cordons were in place on Sunday morning in three separate locations in the city centre: Hurst Street, Irving Street and Edmund Street.

A knife was visible to a Reuters witness beside a drain in Edmund Street.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said the series of incidents in the Hurst Street area of the city centre appeared to be related but the motivation for them was not yet understood.

“At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident,” the police said.

A witness told the BBC she saw “multiple people having fist fights”.

The BBC said the cordon in Hurst Street was near the area known as the Gay Village in the centre of Birmingham, where many people had been seated at outdoor tables eating and drinking.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Indian
Sep 06, 2020 02:38pm
Any guesses who's responsible???
Recommend 0
TP LINK
Sep 06, 2020 03:15pm
Peaceful people at it again.
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Sep 06, 2020 03:45pm
@Indian, I guess its frustrated indians
Recommend 0
Murtaza
Sep 06, 2020 03:52pm
Gang related violence
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

06 Sep 2020

A common agenda?

WILL they or won’t they meet on Sept 20 in Islamabad? Even the staunchest supporters of an anti-government ...
Updated 06 Sep 2020

Serious allegations

IT is the kind of explosive story that media outlets in Pakistan’s increasingly restrictive journalism landscape...
06 Sep 2020

Another abduction

IN a disturbing development, it has been reported that an SECP official has been abducted from the capital. The...
Updated 05 Sep 2020

Circular debt woes

The total debt stock has almost doubled in two years under the PTI.
05 Sep 2020

Torture bill

ONE hopes that Prime Minister Imran Khan will follow up on his announcement that a bill against torture would be...
05 Sep 2020

No bail for media mogul

THERE seems to be no end to the ordeal of Mir Shakilur Rehman, editor-in-chief of the Jang group, who has been held...