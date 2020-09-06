DAWN.COM

Woman journalist gunned down in Turbat

Behram BalochUpdated 06 Sep 2020

She was also involved in efforts aimed at empowering women, something that was reflected in her work with Dazgohar, which in Urdu means Saheli. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
GWADAR: A woman journalist and social worker, Shaheena Shaheen Baloch, was shot dead allegedly by her husband in Turbat, the headquarters of Kech district, on Saturday, police said.

According to a police statement, a man named Mehrab Gichki took Shaheena Baloch’s body to the Teaching Hospital, Turbat, in a car but fled soon afterwards. By that time, the woman had died from bullet wounds.

According to the statement, police visited a house in the PTCL Colony, Turbat, where the shooting allegedly took place. Police found blood, an empty bullet shell and a bullet at the scene.

The house is said to be the residence of one Akbar Gichki.

Police quoted some sources as saying that Shaheena was the wife of Mehrab. However, a relative of the deceased disputed this.

Shaheena Baloch was editor of a Balochi language magazine and also used to host a programme on PTV Bolan

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, according to SSP Najeebullah Pandrani. Mehrab is still absconding.

He said the incident seemed to be a case of domestic violence.

SSP Pandrani said an FIR has been registered against Mehrab Gichki, who allegedly killed his wife Shaheena by firing at her using his 9mm pistol in a house in the PTCL Colony, Turbat.

Shaheena was editor of a Balochi language magazine, Dazgohar. She also used to host a programme on PTV Bolan.

She was also involved in efforts aimed at empowering women, something that was reflected in her work with Dazgohar, which in Urdu means Saheli.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2020

