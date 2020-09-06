Woman journalist gunned down in Turbat

GWADAR: A woman journalist and social worker, Shaheena Shaheen Baloch, was shot dead allegedly by her husband in Turbat, the headquarters of Kech district, on Saturday, police said.

According to a police statement, a man named Mehrab Gichki took Shaheena Baloch’s body to the Teaching Hospital, Turbat, in a car but fled soon afterwards. By that time, the woman had died from bullet wounds.

According to the statement, police visited a house in the PTCL Colony, Turbat, where the shooting allegedly took place. Police found blood, an empty bullet shell and a bullet at the scene.

The house is said to be the residence of one Akbar Gichki.

Police quoted some sources as saying that Shaheena was the wife of Mehrab. However, a relative of the deceased disputed this.

Shaheena Baloch was editor of a Balochi language magazine and also used to host a programme on PTV Bolan

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, according to SSP Najeebullah Pandrani. Mehrab is still absconding.

He said the incident seemed to be a case of domestic violence.

SSP Pandrani said an FIR has been registered against Mehrab Gichki, who allegedly killed his wife Shaheena by firing at her using his 9mm pistol in a house in the PTCL Colony, Turbat.

She was also involved in efforts aimed at empowering women, something that was reflected in her work with Dazgohar, which in Urdu means Saheli.

