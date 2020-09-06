DAWN.COM

Pakistan-Russia defence ties discussed

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 06 Sep 2020

“Matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics between the two countries were discussed during the meeting,” according to an ISPR statement. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen Nadeem Raza, in his meeting with Chief of General Staff of the Russian Federation, Gen Valery V. Gerasimov, discussed bilateral defence ties and regional security situation.

An ISPR statement issued here on Saturday said: “Matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.”

Gen Raza was on a two-day official visit to Russia to attend Defence and Security Cooperation Conference at the SCO forum.

Pakistan’s fight against terrorism was also discussed at the meeting.

Gen Raza, the ISPR said, would also attend the closing ceremony of International Military Games — 2020 in Moscow.

Pakistan armed forces had been regularly participating in the games for the past three years, the statement said.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2020

