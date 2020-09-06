Charges dropped against black man tried six times for one crime

WASHINGTON: US prosecutors dropped charges on Friday against a black man who was tried six times and spent more than 20 years in prison for the same murders.

Curtis Flowers served 23 years for a quadruple murder committed in Mississippi in 1996. He has always maintained his innocence.

The prosecutor in all six trials was ultimately accused last year by the US Supreme Court of trying hard to keep black people off the jury and eventually resigned from the case.

Flowers — who has been sentenced to death four times in the case — was released on bail in December, although another trial was still possible. But on Friday Mississippi’s attorney general dismissed the charges against him.

“I am finally free from the injustice that left me locked in a box for 23 years,” Flowers said in a statement.

“The day I’ve prayed for is here at last.”

Under US law, a suspect acquitted of a crime cannot be tried again. Still, Flowers was tried six times.

His case became well known in a podcast called “In the Dark”. Each of the convictions and death sentences in the first three trials was overturned by the Mississippi Supreme Court for prosecutorial misconduct.

The next two ended in hung juries. In 2010 Flowers was convicted a final time and sentenced to death.

But this decision was overturned in 2019 by the US Supreme Court because of what it called a prosecutor’s “relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals”. That prosecutor, Doug Evans, had been on the case from the outset.

In January, he agreed to step down from the case and the state attorney general Lynn Fitch started the proceedings from scratch.

She asked that the case be thrown out, and a judge agreed.

One of the witnesses who testified against Flowers was later convicted of tax fraud and had since died, the prosecutors wrote. Another witness, who once claimed that Flowers had confessed to the crime while in jail, later admitted that he had been lying, the prosecutors said.

That witness, Odell Hallmon, had recanted his story in an interview for “In the Dark”, which brought wide attention to the case and chipped away at some of the original prosecutors’ arguments.

“Everything was all make-believe,” Hallmon said in the interview.

During the earlier trials, prosecutors described Flowers as a disgruntled former employee of the furniture store where the murders took place. They said he was angry because he had been fired.

He was arrested several months after the killings.

A lawyer for Flowers, Rob McDuff, said on Friday that the case against his client “never made sense”.

“As time went by, even more evidence emerged to corroborate his innocence,” McDuff said. “This prosecution was flawed from the beginning and was tainted throughout by racial discrimination. It should never have occurred and lasted far too long, but we are glad it is finally over.”

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2020