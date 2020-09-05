Woman journalist shot dead in Balochistan's Turbat

A female journalist was shot dead at her home in Turbat area of Balochistan's Kech district on Saturday evening, police said.

Shaheena Shaheen, aged around 25 years, was a local anchorperson at state-owned broadcaster PTV and editor of a local magazine. She was also a student of fine arts at the University Of Balochistan, the Quetta Voice news portal reported.

Police said unidentified suspects opened fire on Shaheen at her residence in TTC Colony of Turbat. The killers escaped unhurt from the scene.

She was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Turbat where she succumbed to her injuries. She received three bullet wounds, police official Allah Bakhsh told DawnNewsTV.

"The killing was the result of domestic violence," Kech Superintendent of Police Najeebullah Pandrani said, adding that police were investigating the murder.

He said no arrests had been made so far. However, Shaheen's family lodged a first information report (FIR) against her husband, whom she married five months ago.

Her body was shifted to her residence for burial, according to police.

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani and Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi separately condemned the murder. They said the culprits in the case will be brought to book.

Media watchdog Freedom Network in a tweet said it was "shocked" at Shaheen's murder and called upon the Balochistan government to bring the perpetrators to justice.