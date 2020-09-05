DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 05, 2020

Taliban say negotiating team in Qatar for Afghan peace talks

AFP 05 Sep 2020

Email

This file photo shows members of the Afghan Taliban. — AP/File
This file photo shows members of the Afghan Taliban. — AP/File

The Taliban's negotiating team has arrived in Qatar, a spokesman said on Saturday, in a sign that long-delayed peace talks with the Afghan government are inching closer to starting.

A date for the talks, to be hosted in Doha, has not been set but the warring sides have this week made signals that negotiations could launch soon, including efforts to wrap up a drawn-out prisoner exchange.

“All members of our negotiating team have arrived in Doha. The talks will begin once some small technical issues are resolved,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told AFP.

Analyse: Daunting path to Afghan peace

The Taliban team had recently been in Pakistan discussing the peace process with the government in Islamabad.

Qatar authorities have been imposing a seven-day quarantine period on all arrivals to the country, but have made exemptions for some delegations who undergo regular testing.

The Afghan government's negotiating team remained in Kabul on Saturday, but a logistics team landed in Doha earlier this week.

Faraidoon Khawzoon, a spokesman for the Afghan government's reconciliation council, said its negotiating team was ready for talks.

“The release of the prisoners is completed and there is no excuse for delaying the talks,” he tweeted.

“But the Taliban don't seem to be ready for the talks. We expect the Taliban to get ready and start the negotiations.”

The talks were initially due to begin in March as set out in a deal between the United States and the Taliban in February, from which Kabul was excluded.

But disagreements over ongoing violence and the prisoner swap have seen the start repeatedly pushed back.

Afghan War, Taliban Talks
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sherman
Sep 05, 2020 08:58pm
Time wasting, Taliban and peace ?????
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 05 Sep 2020

Circular debt woes

The total debt stock has almost doubled in two years under the PTI.
05 Sep 2020

Torture bill

ONE hopes that Prime Minister Imran Khan will follow up on his announcement that a bill against torture would be...
05 Sep 2020

No bail for media mogul

THERE seems to be no end to the ordeal of Mir Shakilur Rehman, editor-in-chief of the Jang group, who has been held...
04 Sep 2020

Prison reform

INMATES of jails in Pakistan do not often have a reason to collectively rejoice, but a humane decision by the ...
Updated 04 Sep 2020

Devastation in KP

The death toll from rain-related damage since mid-June has crossed 170 while heavy rainfall continues to batter several areas.
04 Sep 2020

Not much to celebrate

IT took a wide full-length ball from Haris Rauf at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening to ensure that Pakistan ended...