Today's Paper | September 05, 2020

India and China agree to ease tension on border

Reuters 05 Sep 2020

Indian army trucks move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district September 3. — Reuters
Indian army trucks move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district September 3. — Reuters

India and China said on Saturday they had agreed to work towards reducing tensions along their contested border, following a meeting of the defence ministers of the nuclear-armed Asian giants.

Both sides deployed additional forces along the frontier running through the western Himalayas after a clash in June, during which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting. China has not released casualty figures for its troops.

In the highest level face-to-face political contact between India and China since tensions first flared along the border in May, defence ministers Rajnath Singh of India and General Wei Fenghe of China met late on Friday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Moscow.

Both countries agreed that “neither side should take any further action that could either complicate the situation or escalate matters in the border areas,” India’s defence ministry said in a statement.

Wei said the two sides should promote peace and stability and work to cool current tensions, China’s Ministry of Defence said in a news report about the meeting posted on its website.

He said, however, that blame for the recent tensions lay “entirely with India”, adding that China was determined to safeguard its national sovereignty and territory.

China called on India to strengthen control of its frontline forces, refrain from provocative actions and “refrain from deliberately hyping and disseminating negative information”.

Vivek
Sep 05, 2020 03:03pm
China can no more play it's dirty game anymore after creating Corona
Recommend 0
Krishna
Sep 05, 2020 03:03pm
This is not a permanent solution to the border problems. This will be a recurring event and both the countries will prepare for further ground work to strengthen their positions. There will be some sort of power normalization in the next decade between India and China. After which a two front war for India is inevitable.
Recommend 0
Aaryans
Sep 05, 2020 03:04pm
As aspected After capturing black top and another 30 hills by indian soldiers
Recommend 0
Sameer
Sep 05, 2020 03:05pm
Only India can make China agree on anything.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 05, 2020 03:06pm
Let's hope both India and China are serious and take positive steps to reduce border tension! War is not the answer of territorial conflicts, bilateral dialogues, sincere intentions and mutual respect will produce peace and tangible results in the region - there is NO other opinion.
Recommend 0
Akram
Sep 05, 2020 03:09pm
China is providing a face saving to India. Please take it.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Sep 05, 2020 03:09pm
China is untrustworthy. They don't want to fight face to face. Come in by the night.
Recommend 0
ishq
Sep 05, 2020 03:10pm
China getting dose of their own medicine
Recommend 0
Ramesh Uppal, New Delhi
Sep 05, 2020 03:12pm
Sour grapes for China this time. India is an apostle of peace and brotherhood in the region.
Recommend 0
Akram
Sep 05, 2020 03:13pm
Time for Chinese tea.
Recommend 0
avinash prakash
Sep 05, 2020 03:13pm
Mutual disengagement is advantage India.
Recommend 0
MG
Sep 05, 2020 03:14pm
That's like a good boy Xi
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 05, 2020 03:15pm
Basically, after thrashing by China and plain cold shoulder by Trump, Indians want Surrender Modi to explain this great achievement. If they can ever catch him.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 05, 2020 03:16pm
In plain words, China agrees to keep India's land.
Recommend 0
M&M
Sep 05, 2020 03:16pm
Dont belive everything you see on media
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 05, 2020 03:18pm
Modi promised taking back Aksai Chin. Ended up giving part of India. No worries though, a fearful media and gullible public can say nothing.
Recommend 0
Yash
Sep 05, 2020 03:25pm
Some one is rather uncomfortable with the meeting.
Recommend 0
MG
Sep 05, 2020 03:26pm
China backfired
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Sep 05, 2020 03:42pm
Good! Nobody wins in a war.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 05, 2020 04:04pm
@Vivek, Inia is now the world champion in new coronavirus infections and deaths.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 05, 2020 04:05pm
The two front war for India is inevitable, as long as RSS stays in power.
Recommend 0
Shug
Sep 05, 2020 04:08pm
Chinese boys played well.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 05, 2020 04:09pm
@Fastrack, That's the reality.
Recommend 0
topbrass
Sep 05, 2020 04:10pm
@Fastrack, In plain words, China agrees to keep India's land." You mean China gave up Black Top to India. Not a bad bargain
Recommend 0
ImpartialAbdul
Sep 05, 2020 04:14pm
@Fastrack, What are you on? India captured positions and are planning to build infrastructure. China not only lost land but also biggest market for its tech and trade
Recommend 0

