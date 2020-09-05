DAWN.COM

US happy to help in China-India border dispute, Trump says

Reuters 05 Sep 2020

Trump has offered to mediate between the two nuclear-armed nations in the past. — Reuters
The United States is ready to help resolve the dispute between India and China over the mountain border running through the western Himalayas, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Trump told reporters the situation was “very nasty”, adding that the two countries were “going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand”.

Both sides deployed additional forces along the frontier after a clash in June, during which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting.

The defence ministers of India and China held talks in Moscow on Friday, the highest level face-to-face political contact since tensions flared along the disputed mountain border in May.

Read: Indian army chief says talks can resolve border row with China

In the meeting, Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe told his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh that New Delhi bears full responsibility for the current border tensions, according to China’s state-backed Global Times newspaper.

India’s defence ministry tweeted that the meeting lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes, without giving out further details.

A US government source told Reuters in Washington the US assessment is that neither China nor India are interested in pushing the dispute to the point that they would engage in war.

Trump, asked about the dispute at a news briefing in the White House, said Washington was talking with both countries about what it could do to help defuse the situation.

“We stand ready to help with respect to China and India. If we can do anything, we would love to get involved and help,” he said.

Trump has offered to mediate between the two nuclear-armed nations in the past. China has said that there is no need for a third party to mediate and India has also appeared cool to the idea.

Skeptic
Sep 05, 2020 12:36pm
Right, like he's helped with Pakistan-India dispute and settled the Kashmir issue! He cannot even maintain good relations with America's immediate neigbors - Canada and Mexico. But wants to help China....the second largest world economy that he;s in war with and has sanctioned and banned some of its biggest companies from the US.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 05, 2020 12:37pm
Let both countries fight and solve this problem forever.
Recommend 0
SANJAY KAR
Sep 05, 2020 12:38pm
Statement of Trump is only adding to the woes of China to the relief of India.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Sep 05, 2020 12:39pm
With both Russia and America on Indian side, this war is going to be very expensive for China. I don’t think anything less than a war is going to settle it this time.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Sep 05, 2020 12:42pm
Basically Modi and Jaishankar's senseless policies have left India without reliable any friends.
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Sep 05, 2020 12:42pm
I think Russian can play a positive role .
Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 05, 2020 12:44pm
That's it, Mr Trump? You won't save India from China? They have already captured our land in 2020. Deeply painful.
Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 05, 2020 12:45pm
Modi ji has humiliated and isolated India. No hope of getting back our territory now.
Recommend 0
kkl
Sep 05, 2020 12:45pm
The best help is leave India and China alone, there is still hope they can resolve it, If US came to help world knows how GOOD THEY ARE IN HELPING
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 05, 2020 12:46pm
'US happy to help in Pakistan-India kashmir dispute, Trump says' (2019).
Recommend 0
Atul
Sep 05, 2020 12:52pm
And Both countries rejected yet again.
Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 05, 2020 12:58pm
Wow sir. And we keep giving billions to USA for weapons our leader will never use.
Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 05, 2020 12:59pm
Has China asked for help? China has taken territory and comfortably controls it. It is India which is running around. By the way why not take this to UN?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 05, 2020 12:59pm
Basically saying to India, "Your mess, don't expect us to help clean it".
Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 05, 2020 01:00pm
India should take this dispute to the UN. But wait a minute , isn’t this a bilateral dispute meant to be resolved without third party intervention? Hmmm.
Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunath Rao
Sep 05, 2020 01:01pm
1962 bitter experience is the basis for 2020 preparedness
Recommend 0
MG
Sep 05, 2020 01:02pm
Read between the lines...It is a clear message to China.
Recommend 0
Manish Jha
Sep 05, 2020 01:07pm
@Imran, same mistake should not be repeted.
Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
Sep 05, 2020 01:08pm
Thanks Mr Trump but India can handle it
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Sep 05, 2020 01:20pm
Yeah.. just like the Kashmir issue!
Recommend 0
Ahsan
Sep 05, 2020 01:21pm
@Bipul, Russia is with china
Recommend 0

