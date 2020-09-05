DAWN.COM

September 05, 2020

PM to unveil ‘historic’ development package for Karachi today

Dawn.comUpdated 05 Sep 2020

The prime minister will also be briefed about the recent situation in Karachi after the rains. — Photo courtesy PM office Twitter
The prime minister will also be briefed about the recent situation in Karachi after the rains. — Photo courtesy PM office Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Karachi today (Saturday) where he is expected to announce a financial package for the implementation of a transformation plan meant to address the city's issues and developmental requirements, according to Radio Pakistan.

During his visit, the premier will meet Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, members of the provincial assembly as well as businessmen, according to the Prime Minister's Office. He will also be briefed about the recent situation in Karachi after the rains.

In a tweet a day earlier, PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan said the Karachi Transformation Plan was aimed at addressing the provincial capital's long-standing problems such as "choked drainage and sewerage systems, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply and transport".

Meanwhile, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the prime minster is determined to "restore Karachi's identity as a true industrial hub" of the country and the backbone of its economy.

"The people of the city cannot be left at the mercy of the Sindh government which has destroyed Karachi over the past 12 years," he said in a tweet hours before the premier's expected arrival.

Minister for Planning and Develop­ment Asad Umar added that the premier would announce the "biggest development package" in the country's history for any city during his visit.

"This historic work will be carried out by the federal and provincial governments. Politics will not stand in the way of development and the people's welfare. Similar work will also be carried out in other parts of Sindh."

On August 27, the premier had said his government would "not abandon" the city's people "in their time of crisis".

PM Imran had made the statement after a record-breaking monsoon spell wreaked havoc in the city, causing waterlogging and disrupting power in several areas for multiple days, in addition to claiming at least 20 lives.

The premier had said that the federal government was "fully cognisant" of the devastation brought about by the rainfall.

"We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi," he had announced in a series of tweets.

Bilawal hopeful for 'massive' support for rain-hit Sindh

On Friday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari pinned hopes on the prime minister’s visit to Karachi, anticipating that the latter would be coming to the city with massive financial support for disaster-hit Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister House, the PPP chairman came up with a list of demands and also with criticism ahead of the premier's visit, saying he expected the premier would come up with rehabilitation, reconstruction and relief plans not just for Karachi but for the entire province.

Asked about the financial assistance provided by the Centre to the PPP government in Sindh so far, Bilawal sounded angry reacted strongly and repeating the term “puppet government” for the federal government.

“They should know that it’s not their personal money,” he said. “On one hand, the premier makes promises for the betterment of Karachi and Sindh and on the other federal ministers assert that they will not pay a penny to Sindh.

"This is public money which should be spent on the public. This attitude in fact weakens the federation.”

He endorsed the demand made by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah: for the Centre to provide matching funds for 24 uplift projects worth Rs802.39 billion for Karachi's transformation.

“If the amount we demand is allocated, we are sure that most of the city's issues can be resolved. We need massive support from the federal government to pull the city out of this disastrous situation,” Bilawal said.

Karachi Transformation Plan reviewed

PM Imran had reviewed the Karachi Transformation Plan on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Prime Minister Office, PM Imran said the biggest problems in Karachi's civic matters was a lack of transfer of administrative powers to the gross-root level.

“It is the need of the hour to shift control on water supply schemes, sewerage treatment and disposal, solid waste management and the building control authority from the provincial government to the city administrator or local government to address these problems in Karachi,” the prime was quoted as saying.

Unfortunately, nobody had thought about the problems being faced by the people of Karachi in the past, he said.

The prime minister added that recent torrential rains in Karachi had not only exposed the pathetic administrative system but also created a number of problems for the people of the city.

Hari
Sep 05, 2020 11:06am
Within a week who prepared the plan, in depth study is required, to make people happy please announce what ever you want. To have better infrastructure consult with skilled professionals.
Recommend 0
shib
Sep 05, 2020 11:09am
There is a very big trust deficit between Provincial and federal governments...Subsequently we the people of Karachi are having bigger trust deficit with PPP Provincial government..Lately over 2 years we have developed the trust deficit with the government of PTI...Although we hope and supported PTI in the last general election. Hence elected 14 MNA...out of 21 seats..In anticipation that PTI will change this status quo and situation of Karachi will improve..On the contrary they too have failed
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Sep 05, 2020 11:13am
Will not abandon in time of crisis. When crisis is over, you are on your own.
Recommend 0
ZAK
Sep 05, 2020 11:24am
Catch the thieves first it will cure all the problems permanently.
Recommend 0
Akhter
Sep 05, 2020 11:25am
Why with so much delay? When people needed him/PTI, he/they did not show up! IK/PTI failed to show ownership of Karachi!
Recommend 0
Who Cares
Sep 05, 2020 11:25am
A grand, larger-than-life plan fo be unveiled today. Will plan ever become a reality or will it remain just a pipe dream like many other projects? Only time will tell.
Recommend 0
Faisal
Sep 05, 2020 11:25am
Please by pass the Sindh government. Their hands spoil anything they touch. Their incompetence and corruption will drive any plan to the ground before something even emerges. Let them continue to loot their electorate from interior Sindh. Us Karsahiites want nothing to do with the bhutto dynasty and its government
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Sep 05, 2020 11:25am
Why so early ?!? Please take your time and give Karachi residents time to prepare for welcome..
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Sep 05, 2020 11:26am
Another castle in air will be offered to people of Karachi.... Please don't forget election promises of 10million jobs and 5million homes...
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 05, 2020 11:28am
Advice for Sindh looters PPP- IK always talks nicely first. That is the best time to fall in line. Learn from the hapless Surrender Modi.
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Sep 05, 2020 11:28am
@Marquis de Sade, Karachi citizens are on their own. No political party consider them their own people who they voted for last four decades ...
Recommend 0
ishqq
Sep 05, 2020 11:31am
Gamechanger. IK deserves Nobel prize.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Sep 05, 2020 11:32am
The problems are CBC and DHA phases that have illegal administration and kabza. Hand them over to ccivilians
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 05, 2020 11:40am
Too late, Too (little ?)
Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 05, 2020 11:42am
From books of Naya Pakistan to Naya Karachi.
Recommend 0
SATT
Sep 05, 2020 11:58am
From where the money will come ?
Recommend 0
ishqq
Sep 05, 2020 12:00pm
How historic?
Recommend 0
Karachi King
Sep 05, 2020 12:02pm
Please if you paying this money to Sindhi Government or PPP, keep this money with you. We do not need. Thanks. Otherwise handle all project under Federal Government and makesure all projects are taken under Federal control, otherwise dont expect and money will be looted by PPP plunderers by transferring to Dubai and buy big vehicles and enjoy lavish lift.
Recommend 0
Who Cares
Sep 05, 2020 12:03pm
@ishqq, Give Oscar as well for acting skills
Recommend 0
Karachi King
Sep 05, 2020 12:04pm
@Akhter, Ownership of Karachi with PPP and not PTI, 18th amendment is the main reason, federal cannot intervene directly, constitution bar them. Need to change this !!
Recommend 0
Saleem
Sep 05, 2020 12:07pm
The past experience of Karachi with PTI has not been good as this party talks very high but zero on ground. Lets see what they have this time.
Recommend 0
Jehangir
Sep 05, 2020 12:07pm
Imran Khan must provide funds to some neutral body rather than corrupt Sindh government.
Recommend 0
Ansar
Sep 05, 2020 12:09pm
Karachi does not deserve such ignorance from federal government anymore. Develop Karachi Develop Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Jameel
Sep 05, 2020 12:09pm
A separate administrative unit is a must for Karachi.
Recommend 0
C4I
Sep 05, 2020 12:26pm
Thank you Mr. Khan but we want you to work for provincial finance commission. Karachi wants its right to have its due share which regressive PPP regime does not give it.
Recommend 0
Gritty
Sep 05, 2020 12:32pm
PPP big-wigs must be salivating after listening to the PM's announcement.
Recommend 0
Saad Aleem
Sep 05, 2020 12:37pm
In the first place we have doubt that this package will ever materialize as announced. And if it ever will, any financial involvement of PPP looters will kill the chicken before it is hatched.
Recommend 0
The Realist
Sep 05, 2020 12:45pm
PTI is just the talks
Recommend 0
ON .
Sep 05, 2020 12:57pm
Promise cost nothing.
Recommend 0

