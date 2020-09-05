DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 05, 2020

PM to unveil ‘historic’ development package for Karachi today

Dawn.comUpdated 05 Sep 2020

Email

PM Imran's visit comes more than a week after torrential rains wreaked havoc in the city. — DawnNewsTV/File
PM Imran's visit comes more than a week after torrential rains wreaked havoc in the city. — DawnNewsTV/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi today (Saturday) where he is expected to announce a financial package for the implementation of a transformation plan meant to address the city's issues and developmental requirements, according to Radio Pakistan.

In a tweet a day earlier, PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan said the Karachi Transformation Plan was aimed at addressing the provincial capital's long-standing problems such as "choked drainage and sewerage systems, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply and transport".

Meanwhile, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the prime minster is determined to "restore Karachi's identity as a true industrial hub" of the country and the backbone of its economy.

"The people of the city cannot be left at the mercy of the Sindh government which has destroyed Karachi over the past 12 years," he said in a tweet hours before the premier's expected arrival.

Minister for Planning and Develop­ment Asad Umar added that the premier would announce the "biggest development package" in the country's history for any city during his visit.

"This historic work will be carried out by the federal and provincial governments. Politics will not stand in the way of development and the people's welfare. Similar work will also be carried out in other parts of Sindh."

On August 27, the premier had said his government would "not abandon" the city's people "in their time of crisis".

PM Imran had made the statement after a record-breaking monsoon spell wreaked havoc in the city, causing waterlogging and disrupting power in several areas for multiple days, in addition to claiming at least 20 lives.

The premier had said that the federal government was "fully cognisant" of the devastation brought about by the rainfall.

"We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi," he had announced in a series of tweets.

Bilawal hopeful for 'massive' support for rain-hit Sindh

On Friday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari pinned hopes on the prime minister’s visit to Karachi, anticipating that the latter would be coming to the city with massive financial support for disaster-hit Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister House, the PPP chairman came up with a list of demands and also with criticism ahead of the premier's visit, saying he expected the premier would come up with rehabilitation, reconstruction and relief plans not just for Karachi but for the entire province.

Asked about the financial assistance provided by the Centre to the PPP government in Sindh so far, Bilawal sounded angry reacted strongly and repeating the term “puppet government” for the federal government.

“They should know that it’s not their personal money,” he said. “On one hand, the premier makes promises for the betterment of Karachi and Sindh and on the other federal ministers assert that they will not pay a penny to Sindh.

"This is public money which should be spent on the public. This attitude in fact weakens the federation.”

He endorsed the demand made by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah: for the Centre to provide matching funds for 24 uplift projects worth Rs802.39 billion for Karachi's transformation.

“If the amount we demand is allocated, we are sure that most of the city's issues can be resolved. We need massive support from the federal government to pull the city out of this disastrous situation,” Bilawal said.

Karachi Transformation Plan reviewed

PM Imran had reviewed the Karachi Transformation Plan on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Prime Minister Office, PM Imran said the biggest problems in Karachi's civic matters was a lack of transfer of administrative powers to the gross-root level.

“It is the need of the hour to shift control on water supply schemes, sewerage treatment and disposal, solid waste management and the building control authority from the provincial government to the city administrator or local government to address these problems in Karachi,” the prime was quoted as saying.

Unfortunately, nobody had thought about the problems being faced by the people of Karachi in the past, he said.

The prime minister added that recent torrential rains in Karachi had not only exposed the pathetic administrative system but also created a number of problems for the people of the city.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hari
Sep 05, 2020 11:06am
Within a week who prepared the plan, in depth study is required, to make people happy please announce what ever you want. To have better infrastructure consult with skilled professionals.
Recommend 0
shib
Sep 05, 2020 11:09am
There is a very big trust deficit between Provincial and federal governments...Subsequently we the people of Karachi are having bigger trust deficit with PPP Provincial government..Lately over 2 years we have developed the trust deficit with the government of PTI...Although we hope and supported PTI in the last general election. Hence elected 14 MNA...out of 21 seats..In anticipation that PTI will change this status quo and situation of Karachi will improve..On the contrary they too have failed
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Sep 05, 2020 11:13am
Will not abandon in time of crisis. When crisis is over, you are on your own.
Recommend 0
ZAK
Sep 05, 2020 11:24am
Catch the thieves first it will cure all the problems permanently.
Recommend 0
Akhter
Sep 05, 2020 11:25am
Why with so much delay? When people needed him/PTI, he/they did not show up! IK/PTI failed to show ownership of Karachi!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 05 Sep 2020

Circular debt woes

The total debt stock has almost doubled in two years under the PTI.
05 Sep 2020

Torture bill

ONE hopes that Prime Minister Imran Khan will follow up on his announcement that a bill against torture would be...
05 Sep 2020

No bail for media mogul

THERE seems to be no end to the ordeal of Mir Shakilur Rehman, editor-in-chief of the Jang group, who has been held...
04 Sep 2020

Prison reform

INMATES of jails in Pakistan do not often have a reason to collectively rejoice, but a humane decision by the ...
Updated 04 Sep 2020

Devastation in KP

The death toll from rain-related damage since mid-June has crossed 170 while heavy rainfall continues to batter several areas.
04 Sep 2020

Not much to celebrate

IT took a wide full-length ball from Haris Rauf at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening to ensure that Pakistan ended...