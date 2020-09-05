PM Imran in Karachi to unveil ‘historic’ development package

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Saturday for a day-long visit where he is expected to announce a financial package for the implementation of a transformation plan meant to address the city's issues and developmental requirements, according to Radio Pakistan.

The premier is accompanied by Information Minister Shibli Faraz and MNA Amir Mahmood Kayani.

During his visit, the premier will meet Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, members of the provincial assembly as well as businessmen, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He will also be briefed about the recent situation in Karachi after the rains.

According to the PMO, a meeting of the "Karachi committee" is currently underway. The meeting is being chaired by PM Imran.

"Federal ministers Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz, Syed Ali Zaidi, Aminul Haq, the Sindh governor, the Sindh chief minister and others are present for the meeting."

In a tweet a day earlier, PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan said the Karachi Transformation Plan was aimed at addressing the provincial capital's long-standing problems such as "choked drainage and sewerage systems, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply and transport".

Meanwhile, the information minister said the prime minster is determined to "restore Karachi's identity as a true industrial hub" of the country and the backbone of its economy.

"The people of the city cannot be left at the mercy of the Sindh government which has destroyed Karachi over the past 12 years," Faraz said in a tweet hours before the premier's arrival.

Minister for Planning and Develop­ment Asad Umar added that the premier will announce the "biggest development package" in the country's history for any city during his visit.

"This historic work will be carried out by the federal and provincial governments. Politics will not stand in the way of development and the people's welfare. Similar work will also be carried out in other parts of Sindh."

On August 27, the premier had said his government would "not abandon" the city's people "in their time of crisis".

PM Imran had made the statement after a record-breaking monsoon spell wreaked havoc in the city, causing waterlogging and disrupting power in several areas for multiple days, in addition to claiming at least 20 lives.

The premier had said that the federal government was "fully cognisant" of the devastation brought about by the rainfall.

"We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi," he had announced in a series of tweets.

Bilawal hopeful for 'massive' support for rain-hit Sindh

On Friday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari pinned hopes on the prime minister’s visit to Karachi, anticipating that the latter would be coming to the city with massive financial support for disaster-hit Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister House, the PPP chairman came up with a list of demands and also with criticism ahead of the premier's visit, saying he expected the premier would come up with rehabilitation, reconstruction and relief plans not just for Karachi but for the entire province.

Asked about the financial assistance provided by the Centre to the PPP government in Sindh so far, Bilawal sounded angry reacted strongly and repeating the term “puppet government” for the federal government.

“They should know that it’s not their personal money,” he said. “On one hand, the premier makes promises for the betterment of Karachi and Sindh and on the other federal ministers assert that they will not pay a penny to Sindh.

"This is public money which should be spent on the public. This attitude in fact weakens the federation.”

He endorsed the demand made by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah: for the Centre to provide matching funds for 24 uplift projects worth Rs802.39 billion for Karachi's transformation.

“If the amount we demand is allocated, we are sure that most of the city's issues can be resolved. We need massive support from the federal government to pull the city out of this disastrous situation,” Bilawal said.

Karachi Transformation Plan reviewed

PM Imran had reviewed the Karachi Transformation Plan on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Prime Minister Office, PM Imran said the biggest problems in Karachi's civic matters was a lack of transfer of administrative powers to the gross-root level.

“It is the need of the hour to shift control on water supply schemes, sewerage treatment and disposal, solid waste management and the building control authority from the provincial government to the city administrator or local government to address these problems in Karachi,” the prime was quoted as saying.

Unfortunately, nobody had thought about the problems being faced by the people of Karachi in the past, he said.

The prime minister added that recent torrential rains in Karachi had not only exposed the pathetic administrative system but also created a number of problems for the people of the city.