DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 05, 2020

PM announces Rs1.1 trillion 'historic' package for Karachi's transformation

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated 05 Sep 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a press conference in Karachi on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a press conference in Karachi on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
The prime minister was also briefed about the recent situation in Karachi after the rains. — Photo courtesy PM office Twitter
The prime minister was also briefed about the recent situation in Karachi after the rains. — Photo courtesy PM office Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday unveiled a "historic" financial package worth Rs1.1 trillion for Karachi's transformation that he said will address the chronic municipal and infrastructure issues of the country's financial hub.

The city's drainage and sewerage issues were brought into national focus last month after record-breaking monsoon rains caused widespread devastation and left dozens dead.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi alongside Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail, the premier said the federal and Sindh governments had decided to deal with Karachi's problems "together" following negotiations.

Noting that floods caused by heavy rains have hit not only Karachi but Balochistan, interior Sindh, Swat, and his own constituency of Mianwali, Imran said it was decided in view of unprecedented rains that all of Karachi's issues would be tackled at once, and negotiations were subsequently held.

"I would have come [to Karachi] sooner but we had to make a structure," he said, revealing that the transformation plan would be implemented through the Provincial Coordination Implementation Committee (PCIC) under the chief minister.

He said all stakeholders will be involved in its implementation. "The army will play a big role," he added, noting that the army helps the civilian administration whenever there are floods or a calamity.

Prime Minister Imran arrived in Karachi earlier today for a day-long visit to announce the financial package for the implementation of a transformation plan meant to address the city's issues and developmental requirements, according to Radio Pakistan.

The premier is accompanied by Information Minister Shibli Faraz and MNA Amir Mahmood Kayani.

During his visit, the premier met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Shah. He was also expected to meet members of the provincial assembly as well as businessmen, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He was also briefed about the recent situation in Karachi after the rains.

The prime minister addressed the press conference after chairing a meeting of the "Karachi committee".

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz, Syed Ali Zaidi, Aminul Haq, the Sindh governor, the Sindh chief minister and others were present for the meeting.

In a tweet a day earlier, PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan said the Karachi Transformation Plan was aimed at addressing the provincial capital's long-standing problems such as "choked drainage and sewerage systems, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply and transport".

Meanwhile, the information minister said the prime minster is determined to "restore Karachi's identity as a true industrial hub" of the country and the backbone of its economy.

"The people of the city cannot be left at the mercy of the Sindh government which has destroyed Karachi over the past 12 years," Faraz said in a tweet hours before the premier's arrival.

Minister for Planning and Develop­ment Asad Umar added that the premier will announce the "biggest development package" in the country's history for any city during his visit.

"This historic work will be carried out by the federal and provincial governments. Politics will not stand in the way of development and the people's welfare. Similar work will also be carried out in other parts of Sindh."

On August 27, the premier had said his government would "not abandon" the city's people "in their time of crisis".

PM Imran had made the statement after a record-breaking monsoon spell wreaked havoc in the city, causing waterlogging and disrupting power in several areas for multiple days, in addition to claiming at least 20 lives.

The premier had said that the federal government was "fully cognisant" of the devastation brought about by the rainfall.

"We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi," he had announced in a series of tweets.

Karachi Transformation Plan reviewed

PM Imran had reviewed the Karachi Transformation Plan on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Prime Minister Office, PM Imran said the biggest problems in Karachi's civic matters was a lack of transfer of administrative powers to the gross-root level.

“It is the need of the hour to shift control on water supply schemes, sewerage treatment and disposal, solid waste management and the building control authority from the provincial government to the city administrator or local government to address these problems in Karachi,” the prime was quoted as saying.

Unfortunately, nobody had thought about the problems being faced by the people of Karachi in the past, he said.

The prime minister added that recent torrential rains in Karachi had not only exposed the pathetic administrative system but also created a number of problems for the people of the city.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (75)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hari
Sep 05, 2020 11:06am
Within a week who prepared the plan, in depth study is required, to make people happy please announce what ever you want. To have better infrastructure consult with skilled professionals.
Recommend 0
shib
Sep 05, 2020 11:09am
There is a very big trust deficit between Provincial and federal governments...Subsequently we the people of Karachi are having bigger trust deficit with PPP Provincial government..Lately over 2 years we have developed the trust deficit with the government of PTI...Although we hope and supported PTI in the last general election. Hence elected 14 MNA...out of 21 seats..In anticipation that PTI will change this status quo and situation of Karachi will improve..On the contrary they too have failed
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Sep 05, 2020 11:13am
Will not abandon in time of crisis. When crisis is over, you are on your own.
Recommend 0
ZAK
Sep 05, 2020 11:24am
Catch the thieves first it will cure all the problems permanently.
Recommend 0
Akhter
Sep 05, 2020 11:25am
Why with so much delay? When people needed him/PTI, he/they did not show up! IK/PTI failed to show ownership of Karachi!
Recommend 0
Who Cares
Sep 05, 2020 11:25am
A grand, larger-than-life plan fo be unveiled today. Will plan ever become a reality or will it remain just a pipe dream like many other projects? Only time will tell.
Recommend 0
Faisal
Sep 05, 2020 11:25am
Please by pass the Sindh government. Their hands spoil anything they touch. Their incompetence and corruption will drive any plan to the ground before something even emerges. Let them continue to loot their electorate from interior Sindh. Us Karsahiites want nothing to do with the bhutto dynasty and its government
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Sep 05, 2020 11:25am
Why so early ?!? Please take your time and give Karachi residents time to prepare for welcome..
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Sep 05, 2020 11:26am
Another castle in air will be offered to people of Karachi.... Please don't forget election promises of 10million jobs and 5million homes...
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 05, 2020 11:28am
Advice for Sindh looters PPP- IK always talks nicely first. That is the best time to fall in line. Learn from the hapless Surrender Modi.
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Sep 05, 2020 11:28am
@Marquis de Sade, Karachi citizens are on their own. No political party consider them their own people who they voted for last four decades ...
Recommend 0
ishqq
Sep 05, 2020 11:31am
Gamechanger. IK deserves Nobel prize.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Sep 05, 2020 11:32am
The problems are CBC and DHA phases that have illegal administration and kabza. Hand them over to ccivilians
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 05, 2020 11:40am
Too late, Too (little ?)
Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 05, 2020 11:42am
From books of Naya Pakistan to Naya Karachi.
Recommend 0
SATT
Sep 05, 2020 11:58am
From where the money will come ?
Recommend 0
ishqq
Sep 05, 2020 12:00pm
How historic?
Recommend 0
Karachi King
Sep 05, 2020 12:02pm
Please if you paying this money to Sindhi Government or PPP, keep this money with you. We do not need. Thanks. Otherwise handle all project under Federal Government and makesure all projects are taken under Federal control, otherwise dont expect and money will be looted by PPP plunderers by transferring to Dubai and buy big vehicles and enjoy lavish lift.
Recommend 0
Who Cares
Sep 05, 2020 12:03pm
@ishqq, Give Oscar as well for acting skills
Recommend 0
Karachi King
Sep 05, 2020 12:04pm
@Akhter, Ownership of Karachi with PPP and not PTI, 18th amendment is the main reason, federal cannot intervene directly, constitution bar them. Need to change this !!
Recommend 0
Saleem
Sep 05, 2020 12:07pm
The past experience of Karachi with PTI has not been good as this party talks very high but zero on ground. Lets see what they have this time.
Recommend 0
Jehangir
Sep 05, 2020 12:07pm
Imran Khan must provide funds to some neutral body rather than corrupt Sindh government.
Recommend 0
Ansar
Sep 05, 2020 12:09pm
Karachi does not deserve such ignorance from federal government anymore. Develop Karachi Develop Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Jameel
Sep 05, 2020 12:09pm
A separate administrative unit is a must for Karachi.
Recommend 0
C4I
Sep 05, 2020 12:26pm
Thank you Mr. Khan but we want you to work for provincial finance commission. Karachi wants its right to have its due share which regressive PPP regime does not give it.
Recommend 0
Gritty
Sep 05, 2020 12:32pm
PPP big-wigs must be salivating after listening to the PM's announcement.
Recommend 0
Saad Aleem
Sep 05, 2020 12:37pm
In the first place we have doubt that this package will ever materialize as announced. And if it ever will, any financial involvement of PPP looters will kill the chicken before it is hatched.
Recommend 0
The Realist
Sep 05, 2020 12:45pm
PTI is just the talks
Recommend 0
MG
Sep 05, 2020 12:48pm
The populist like PMIK will come up with a half baked plan that is prepared in a few days. To address a mega problem like this we need massive data, due diligence, consultation, and time tested solution. This kind of 'quick fix' is good for making a quick buck and problems will stay forever. Half of the city population is living below poverty and with the informal economy and no plan will work
Recommend 0
asad
Sep 05, 2020 12:49pm
Missed out main issue of K-Electric, Quota System, Fair Census, Development of Karachi through Karachites from the resources of Karachi and not from Loan.
Recommend 0
MG
Sep 05, 2020 12:51pm
Does plan have any provisions for money? Can PM touch DHA goons?
Recommend 0
salman
Sep 05, 2020 12:51pm
Thankyou IK thats why Karachi voted for you. But please keep PPP out from the loop else they will eat 50% of the money for these projects.
Recommend 0
Gratuitous
Sep 05, 2020 12:56pm
Pakistan Peoples Party's never ending corruption and their ethnic leaning; and the ineffective, disconnected, and callous local leadership of PTI has made us, the Karachiites, skeptical of anything or any announcement about our city. We are not sure if it will ever materialize. PPP is drooling over the amount of money that they think is their birthright to use or rather misuse. All this makes things complicated and the people of Karachi are not sure about any improvement their tough lives.
Recommend 0
ON .
Sep 05, 2020 12:57pm
Promise cost nothing.
Recommend 0
CU
Sep 05, 2020 01:00pm
It's going to be more of an Action Plan or Roadmap.
Recommend 0
Hogwash
Sep 05, 2020 01:01pm
The local leadership of PTI is good for nothing. Even near-death MQM has better organizational set up than PTI's. If Mr.Prime Minister delivers this time, which we all are quite skeptical of, he will win the next elections easily. In order to become Prime Minister in next election, Karachi will play crucial role in his success. It is a do-or-die situation for PTI in Karachi. We want PTI to deliver this time. This is their last chance to perform.
Recommend 0
Articulate
Sep 05, 2020 01:06pm
Dear Prime Minister, on the behalf of my fellow citizens, I request you to please keep the PPP away from the financial handling of the project. They will swallow everything. Their corruption network is as strong as terror network of dying MQM. All the bureaucrats and contractors are their own people. With their help, they do massive corruption and Karachi is their special target. Please beware of this fact and do not make mistake of involving them in financial matters of package.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Sep 05, 2020 01:11pm
Zardari wins ..... we see a repetition of the same old.......some old. Its quite apparent that Imran Khan has learnt very little of the game of patronage politics that prevails.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Sep 05, 2020 01:13pm
Please keep PPP away
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Sep 05, 2020 01:18pm
Why did it take rains and flooding to make this happen. Why could this not be done and announced earlier. This is very reactionary rather than proactive approach.
Recommend 0
Hard Talk
Sep 05, 2020 01:20pm
What about provincial finance commission? Do some solid progress on this critically important issue. PPP is sitting on the treasure of Karachi like a snake.
Recommend 0
sid
Sep 05, 2020 01:21pm
Even I'm abit upset PM didnt visit yesterday. If he said he would, he should have. In any case time to take control of Karachi from PPP and MQM and show them how to govern. If this is done properly, it will be the end of PPP and Zardari clan for good.
Recommend 0
hussain
Sep 05, 2020 01:28pm
bilawal hopeful of massive help for himself, sorry my mistake , massive help for Karachi. As the 10 years of pop rule has transformed Sindh into a land of milk and honey, if it hadn't been for the monsoon bilawal would have transformed Karachi into the Buenos Aires of Asia! when will the people of Sindh be free from this Damn awful family and the rest of the landowners dressed in the cloak of liberals, lying thiefs whose ancestors sold themselves to the colonialist British .
Recommend 0
hussain
Sep 05, 2020 01:32pm
@shib, look to the 18th amendment, 40 years of mqm and ppp, and you want change in two years, are you really from Karachi.
Recommend 0
hussain
Sep 05, 2020 01:34pm
@M. Emad, then don't vote for ppp, they've had their knee on your neck for the last ten years.
Recommend 0
hussain
Sep 05, 2020 01:35pm
@SATT, the question is where has the money gone from the last 10 years, ask the ppp.
Recommend 0
hussain
Sep 05, 2020 01:38pm
@Saleem, look to the 18th amendment which the ppp and pmln devised together to loot the nation, give the pti the majority of needs in parliament to change the system to a presidential system.
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Sep 05, 2020 01:42pm
@Ansar, yes Develop Karachi Develop Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Mazhar Zubairi
Sep 05, 2020 01:42pm
PM pipe dream to work together with provincial governments w/o Politics. PPP/Bilawal want massive share of public money with hands off to steal. Fixing needs resolving the political contestation affecting the institutions of governance, maintenance due to quota, incompetence, whether water, solid waste, land, transportation, sewage. Elected mayor, controls 12%, rest mostly by CBC/DHA kabza, and by port , railways, Sindh authorities kabza. Need action to transfer all to local civil bodies.
Recommend 0
Who Cares
Sep 05, 2020 01:44pm
Once implemented, Karachi will be transformed into Sydney!
Recommend 0
Dejected Karachiite
Sep 05, 2020 01:46pm
Mr. Imran Khan, besides Karachi package, don't lose your sight on Quota System (which your government unjustly extended), Sham Census of Karachi, Provincial Finance Commission, and Highly Empowered Mayoral System for the city. If you address these issues, the whole Karachi will fall into your lap.
Recommend 0
Roshan Zameer
Sep 05, 2020 01:48pm
Thanks for the package if it ever materializes. And also please review the 18th amendment. It's boon for PPP and bane for Karachi.
Recommend 0
Kaleem Kafi
Sep 05, 2020 01:53pm
It would be very nice if your government blacklist all the contractors who have worked with or "for" the PPP projects. They have mastered the art of constructing poorest of the poor quality infrastructure and give bribes to the Sindh Government. They can never compete the quality of the material that FWO or other professional organizations do. Remember involving anything that has any link with the PPP is a surefire recipe of disaster.
Recommend 0
AHMED 40
Sep 05, 2020 01:55pm
This man has proven he is the biggest NRO machine for his cabinet
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Sep 05, 2020 01:59pm
Historic Karachi package should not end up in historic Zardari supported OMNI GROUP BANK ACCOUNT and then transferred overseas!!
Recommend 0
Humble
Sep 05, 2020 02:00pm
Karachi needs a sincere and Professional approach for its rights by looking at the root causes not only package, wrong counting in census is one of them, where is PTI and PM to audit the census if they are really sincere with Karachi?
Recommend 0
S Thapa
Sep 05, 2020 02:06pm
@M. Emad, We loved your phrasing. Perfect
Recommend 0
S Thapa
Sep 05, 2020 02:07pm
Imran’s plans come with an inbuilt u-turn.
Recommend 0
shamshad
Sep 05, 2020 02:12pm
Karachi need accurate census,power to Local Bodies according to article 140 A ,need abolition unjust quota system ,local police ,want to get rid of land and water mafia
Recommend 0
shamshad
Sep 05, 2020 02:14pm
@Hari, all plan will failed until and unless a proper impartial census is not done
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 05, 2020 02:19pm
PMIK sleeping again. Wakes up when the damage had already been done
Recommend 0
Saeed Syed Qamber
Sep 05, 2020 02:29pm
@Akhter, u won't say anything about ur precious sind govt?
Recommend 0
Saeed Syed Qamber
Sep 05, 2020 02:29pm
@M. Emad, better late then never
Recommend 0
AA
Sep 05, 2020 02:30pm
Please visit SITE industrial area in Karachi. This is the largest industrial zone in Pakistan and per sqft highest tax generating area. Yet this industrial zone has completely destroyed road network which did not recieve any patch work even for past 10 years. Open drainage and heaps of garbage is a common sight. How do we expect any foreigners to visit this area and have confidence in our industry? Our exports will never grow.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Sep 05, 2020 02:32pm
@Fastrack, PMIK,the nobel heart knows,that he just have to announce the package,whether it reaches common people or not is not his priority.
Recommend 0
Jir
Sep 05, 2020 02:34pm
@ishqq, for what? Cause he came Karachi?
Recommend 0
faraz khan
Sep 05, 2020 02:37pm
why bilawal and his ancesstors always rely on rehabilition programmes why they wait for aids why they did not work religioulsy in sindh in there entire regime they are only ruler of sindh but no development is done no. progress they are still on same poaition as they were last 20 years ago they are not enough competent they must be out from. politics they dont deserve any more 20 years of ruling is a very long time frame unfortunately they failed and time up now...
Recommend 0
Raheel
Sep 05, 2020 02:40pm
Amusing to read PPP are trying to take credit for this new financial package Reality is, PPP should be ashamed of the situation they helped create for Karachi
Recommend 0
Babubhai
Sep 05, 2020 02:56pm
PM IK should ensure how the funding will be, not only for the current fiscal year but also for the past few years, and how the allocation will be for the future. 18th Amendment need to be looked into critically.This infrastructure, it appears will not be completed in three years. Karachi is one of the biggest cities in the world and expanding with almost no control.
Recommend 0
JackJones
Sep 05, 2020 02:59pm
“If the amount we demand is allocated, we are sure that most of the city's issues can be resolved. We need massive support from the federal government to pull the city out of this disastrous situation,” That is the last thing the federal government should do. What has your government done for the people of Karachi? PPP has been in charge of karachi for over a decade. What percentage of the funds will Mr Asif Zardari get? 20%?
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 05, 2020 03:00pm
My concerns are: will the package be used honestly for the well-being of the Karachi people and water will be cleared from blocked nalas? Frankly, based on the past history of PPP, I have my strong reservations.
Recommend 0
ZAK
Sep 05, 2020 03:01pm
@Hari, He know the Karachi issues before you were born
Recommend 0
Raheel
Sep 05, 2020 03:09pm
Hold on guys, this is just another announcement like his 5000 announcements.
Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 05, 2020 04:11pm
From where 1.1 Trillion will come ?
Recommend 0
Human
Sep 05, 2020 04:12pm
Seems Leaders are running out of Money..
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 05 Sep 2020

Circular debt woes

The total debt stock has almost doubled in two years under the PTI.
05 Sep 2020

Torture bill

ONE hopes that Prime Minister Imran Khan will follow up on his announcement that a bill against torture would be...
05 Sep 2020

No bail for media mogul

THERE seems to be no end to the ordeal of Mir Shakilur Rehman, editor-in-chief of the Jang group, who has been held...
04 Sep 2020

Prison reform

INMATES of jails in Pakistan do not often have a reason to collectively rejoice, but a humane decision by the ...
Updated 04 Sep 2020

Devastation in KP

The death toll from rain-related damage since mid-June has crossed 170 while heavy rainfall continues to batter several areas.
04 Sep 2020

Not much to celebrate

IT took a wide full-length ball from Haris Rauf at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening to ensure that Pakistan ended...