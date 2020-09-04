DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 04, 2020

MNA Mohsin Dawar says stopped at Quetta airport, barred from entering city

Sirajuddin 04 Sep 2020

Email

MNA Mohsin Dawar and his supporters sitting on the airport floor on Friday. — Photo provided by Sirajuddin
MNA Mohsin Dawar and his supporters sitting on the airport floor on Friday. — Photo provided by Sirajuddin

Lawmaker Mohsin Dawar said he was barred from leaving Quetta airport on Friday by authorities upon arrival in Balochistan's capital.

"I have just landed in Quetta and I have been stopped from leaving the airport by security agencies," said Dawar via a tweet. "I have been told that my entry to Balochistan has been barred again for 90 days. The state thinks it can break our resolve with such petty tactics. They can’t."

He also posted a notice on his Twitter account, which said that the entry of Dawar and fellow lawmaker Ali Wazir in Balochistan was banned for 90 days under the Balochistan Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960.

The notice, dated July 29, said that the ban on Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders had been imposed "in the best interest of public peace and safety".

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Dawar said he was speaking to government officials and added that he was being accompanied by workers and supporters of the group.

“The officials informed Mohsin that the deputy commissioner was in Islamabad. The additional deputy commissioner has reached the airport to talk with Mohsin,” Khalil Ahmed, a PTM worker present at the airport said. Khalil further said that the MNA had come to Balochistan to offer condolences to families whose members had been killed in a firing incident at Chaman border.

Dawar and his supporters had flown in from Islamabad. According to an official at the airport, the last flight from Quetta to Islamabad took off earlier in the day and no other flights are scheduled to other cities today.

Members of the group's Quetta chapter gathered outside the airport as news of the development reached them and threatened to stage a protest against the government over the move.

In November 2018, Dawar and Wazir were offloaded from a flight bound from Peshawar to Dubai by officials of security agencies and were told that they could not travel abroad because their names were on the Exit Control List.

In December of the same year, the federal cabinet directed the interior ministry to scrap the PTM leaders' names off the list.

Earlier this year in March, Dawar and Wazir were stopped from boarding a Kabul-bound flight, as officials said that their names were on no fly list. They were going to Afghanistan to attend President Ashraf Ghani's oath-taking ceremony.

At the time, Firdous Ashiq Awan, the then special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, had said that the names of both MNAs were on the ECL and they "did not ask for permission to go to Afghanistan".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Online teaching

Online teaching

What was once confined to a room can now be opened up to the world.

Editorial

04 Sep 2020

Prison reform

INMATES of jails in Pakistan do not often have a reason to collectively rejoice, but a humane decision by the ...
Updated 04 Sep 2020

Devastation in KP

The death toll from rain-related damage since mid-June has crossed 170 while heavy rainfall continues to batter several areas.
04 Sep 2020

Not much to celebrate

IT took a wide full-length ball from Haris Rauf at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening to ensure that Pakistan ended...
03 Sep 2020

Time to come back

IN addition to the political necessity of his return, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif must now comply with the...
03 Sep 2020

Saving the deal

DUE mostly to the rash decisions of the Trump administration, the Iran nuclear deal has been dealt several mortal...
03 Sep 2020

Covid-19 complacency

GOING by the ease and laxity with which public gatherings are taking place in the country, it is as if the Covid-19...