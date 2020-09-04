DAWN.COM

September 04, 2020

At least 4 injured in blast outside mosque in Quetta

Ghalib Nihad

A view of the site of the explosion. — DawnNewsTV
A view of the site of the explosion. — DawnNewsTV

At least four people were injured in a blast outside a mosque on Quetta's Sariab Road on Friday, police said.

The wounded were shifted to the Civil Hospital for treatment. The incident took place after Friday prayers.

A video showed worshippers coming out of the mosque as an explosion was heard and plumes of smoke rose from a motorcycle on fire.

Quetta Deputy Inspector General Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that the nature of the explosion cannot yet be determined and police are investigating if explosives were planted on a bike or if the vehicle caught fire.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments (4)

M. Emad
Sep 04, 2020 02:55pm
India-Israel ?
Fastrack
Sep 04, 2020 03:05pm
Modi wait for our turn. Never take Pukhtoon or Baloch revenge lightly.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2020 03:08pm
The whole world knows that unfortunately, wicked and cunning enemy # one hailing from the eastern side of the border and their cronies as well as facilitators, agents and stooges are in full action to create chaos, confusion and crisis in all part of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan including the great province of Balochistan in general and its capital city: Quetta, in particular.
Baloch
Sep 04, 2020 03:08pm
India you have all enemies in Baluchistan today. You and your Kalbhushan terrorists have lost.
What was once confined to a room can now be opened up to the world.

