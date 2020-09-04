DAWN.COM

Indian army chief says talks can resolve border row with China

Reuters 04 Sep 2020

India's army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said he was confident the ongoing border stand-off with China could be resolved through talks. — Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Indian defence ministry
India's army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Friday he was confident the ongoing border stand-off with China could be resolved through talks, even as thousands of troops remained amassed along a disputed Western Himalayan region.

“We are sure that the problem can be resolved fully through talks,” Naravane told Reuters partner ANI during a visit to the Ladakh region, where troops from the two nuclear-armed countries have been squaring off for months.

India accuses China of violating bilateral agreements by pushing its troops through the Line of Control (LAC), the de-facto border, in the snow deserts of Ladakh.

“The situation along the LAC is slightly tense,” Naravane said, adding that India had deployed additional troops in some areas to stall any attempted Chinese incursions.

China, however, has blamed India of trespassing the LAC late last month, saying the “move has grossly violated China's territorial sovereignty,” according to a Chinese embassy spokesperson in New Delhi.

But both countries have repeatedly reiterated that they are keen on talks to resolve the process, with military officials meeting for several days this week south of Ladakh's Pangong Tso lake, where the latest flare-up occurred over the weekend.

Indian and Chinese media on Friday reported a possible meeting between the defence ministers of both countries in Moscow, where they are attending a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering.

“Based on what I know, this arrangement between the two sides has made progress. The meeting between Wei Fenghe and Rajnath Singh has a big probability to be held,” Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China's Global Times newspaper said on Twitter, naming the two defence ministers.

A spokesman for India's defence ministry said he had no information on a likely meeting, which would be the first face-to-face talks between senior Indian and Chinese officials since the stand-off intensified after a clash between troops in June.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in brutal hand-to-hand fighting in Ladakh's Galwan valley on June 15, with the Chinese side also suffering an undisclosed number of casualties.

Fastrack
Sep 04, 2020 02:17pm
All chest thumping gone. Back to his senses like boss Surrender Modi.
Recommend 0
Dilshad Ahmad
Sep 04, 2020 02:19pm
He is basically saying India can't handle superpower China. He can only threaten smaller neighbours
Recommend 0
PADMAKUMAR S
Sep 04, 2020 02:19pm
China's Sukhoi SU - 35 fighter jet fires down country's air defense system,Taiwan.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 04, 2020 02:20pm
Poor man. Victim of utter foolishness by Surrender Modi and misalignment by clueless Jaishankar.
Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 04, 2020 02:21pm
Indian army has no face to show. China will never return our land and USA will come to our help.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 04, 2020 02:23pm
He sound more sensible and knows grond realities than comical Bipin Rawan.
Recommend 0
kp
Sep 04, 2020 02:24pm
Yes after capturing strategic heights, Now India can talk with china. Tables have been turned now. Good Job Indian Army.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 04, 2020 02:25pm
He sounds more sensible and knows ground realities than the comical Bipin Rawan.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Sep 04, 2020 02:27pm
India sought to become a part of irritant as they join a group with US and few countries in the region. Everybody knows it so this things are not that simple and now enemies are very much open to each other. So these statement of Talks is a mere gossip as region is going to heat in coming days.
Recommend 0
Asad
Sep 04, 2020 02:28pm
Finally India knows what it is to be bullied by a much larger neighbour. Maybe India can reflect now. You can never own karma.
Recommend 0
Oscar
Sep 04, 2020 02:29pm
The general is slightly scared it seems due to the slight tensions...slight talks will help avoid cups of Chinese tea.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 04, 2020 02:30pm
He came. He saw. He abandoned his people and surrendered.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 04, 2020 02:31pm
China will keep the area which belong to her whether talks or no talks, war or no war.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 04, 2020 02:32pm
Sure. After zero response by master Trump, he has learnt his lesson.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 04, 2020 02:36pm
Talks may resolve otherwise modi will definitely resolve this matter
Recommend 0
Swati
Sep 04, 2020 02:41pm
Thought Modi was in favour of using Military and the use of Rafeale he purchased lately.
Recommend 0
Advd
Sep 04, 2020 02:42pm
The tone has changed significantly, now that ia has gained a favorable position for a better bargain.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Sep 04, 2020 02:43pm
Indians begging for dialog - This is karma!
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 04, 2020 02:43pm
This is a formal statement. We will take back aksai chin is the reality
Recommend 0
Malik
Sep 04, 2020 02:45pm
Yes there is no other way for India as China is too strong.
Recommend 0
raghunath
Sep 04, 2020 02:46pm
kick and kill the virus out....
Recommend 0
Darr
Sep 04, 2020 02:49pm
India is doing what china has done for years, talk on one end and strengthen their position on other.
Recommend 0
Roshan Zameer
Sep 04, 2020 02:50pm
The only options left for India is to TALK with China.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2020 02:50pm
Joke of the day.
Recommend 0
Bludgeoned
Sep 04, 2020 02:51pm
This is what happens when a bully final meets someone who is more than his match. Talks is the only option.
Recommend 0
Gratuitous
Sep 04, 2020 02:52pm
Where is the bravado of Modi? Where is his 56-inch breast? Now he seems to be coming into his senses and his generals are now talking about talks.
Recommend 0
Light @ the End of Tunnel
Sep 04, 2020 02:56pm
The yard-long tongues of Indian generals are now sunk in their glottis. They have no option now. Fighting the emerging superpower is not a good idea. It seems Modi has now realized that he will not gain much by becoming the stooge of the USA.
Recommend 0
haris
Sep 04, 2020 02:56pm
Good decision by India, after all Rafael scrap is not in demand in China.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 04, 2020 02:56pm
A Brave General.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Sep 04, 2020 02:56pm
Still giving China a Chance....
Recommend 0

