DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 04, 2020

Facebook bans BJP politician over hate speech

AFPUpdated 04 Sep 2020

Email

An “extensive” process was followed in making the decision to block Raja Singh, a Facebook spokesman said. — AP/File
An “extensive” process was followed in making the decision to block Raja Singh, a Facebook spokesman said. — AP/File

NEW DELHI: Facebook has banned an outspoken right-wing Indian politician for spreading hate speech about Muslims as the social media giant battles accusations of bias over its handling of rival parties in the key market.

T. Raja Singh, a regional lawmaker for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, was blocked “for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform,” a Facebook spokesman said.

An “extensive” process was followed in making the decision to block Raja Singh, the spokesman added.

Raja, who made headlines for reportedly saying that Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar should be shot, will now be put on a Facebook list of “dangerous individuals”.

He told AFP he would fight the ban and that Facebook’s action was an attack on Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

“They (Facebook) are targeting the BJP through me,” Raja Singh said, calling the ban “absolutely wrong”.

“It’s an intentional move against the BJP,” he said.

Facebook has been caught in the middle of accusations of bias from rival sides in India’s feverish political battlefield. India is the American firm’s biggest market in terms of number of users.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Online teaching

Online teaching

What was once confined to a room can now be opened up to the world.

Editorial

04 Sep 2020

Prison reform

INMATES of jails in Pakistan do not often have a reason to collectively rejoice, but a humane decision by the ...
Updated 04 Sep 2020

Devastation in KP

The death toll from rain-related damage since mid-June has crossed 170 while heavy rainfall continues to batter several areas.
04 Sep 2020

Not much to celebrate

IT took a wide full-length ball from Haris Rauf at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening to ensure that Pakistan ended...
03 Sep 2020

Time to come back

IN addition to the political necessity of his return, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif must now comply with the...
03 Sep 2020

Saving the deal

DUE mostly to the rash decisions of the Trump administration, the Iran nuclear deal has been dealt several mortal...
03 Sep 2020

Covid-19 complacency

GOING by the ease and laxity with which public gatherings are taking place in the country, it is as if the Covid-19...