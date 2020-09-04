Officer, two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan attack

SEPOY Usman Akhtar and Naik Muhammad Imran

KARACHI: An army officer and two soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on security forces in North Waziristan on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the terrorists planted an improvised explosive device on a roadside. It went off near a convoy of troops providing protection to road construction teams working on Ghariom section of Shaga-Nishpa road in North Waziristan.

As a result, Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid, 23, resident of Muzaffarabad; Naik Muhammad Imran, 33, resident of Faisalabad; and Sepoy Usman Akhtar, 30, resident of Rawalpindi, embraced martyrdom. Four soldiers were injured.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Sources said Lt Nasir Hussain was a brilliant cadet. Due to his outstanding performance in the Pakistan Military Academy, he was selected for training at Royal Military College, Duntroon, Australia.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2020