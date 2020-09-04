DAWN.COM

Officer, two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan attack

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 04 Sep 2020

SEPOY Usman Akhtar and Naik Muhammad Imran
KARACHI: An army officer and two soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on security forces in North Waziristan on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the terrorists planted an improvised explosive device on a roadside. It went off near a convoy of troops providing protection to road construction teams working on Ghariom section of Shaga-Nishpa road in North Waziristan.

As a result, Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid, 23, resident of Muzaffarabad; Naik Muhammad Imran, 33, resident of Faisalabad; and Sepoy Usman Akhtar, 30, resident of Rawalpindi, embraced martyrdom. Four soldiers were injured.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Sources said Lt Nasir Hussain was a brilliant cadet. Due to his outstanding performance in the Pakistan Military Academy, he was selected for training at Royal Military College, Duntroon, Australia.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2020

Fastrack
Sep 04, 2020 08:51am
Salute to the finest, greatest sacrifice. No paid campaign can diminish our love and respect for Pakistan army.
Fastrack
Sep 04, 2020 08:52am
Modi is a fool to think this can affect Pakistan. In fact, he has exposed his hateful self and failed in all his cowardly plans.
Khan
Sep 04, 2020 09:08am
Real heros of Pakistan
