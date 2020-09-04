PM welcomes progress towards intra-Afghan talks

ISLAMABAD: With intra-Afghan talks looking imminent after the deal between the Afghan government and Taliban on prisoners, Prime Minister Imran Khan sounded a cautious note on Thursday about the dialogue ending the protracted dispute soon.

In an interview with Al Jazeera TV, PM Khan said: “There has been so much bloodshed for anyone to believe in this utopia that suddenly they will all get together and there will be peace, I’m afraid it is a very complicated situation.”

There have been indications from Afghanistan that the talks could begin as soon as Saturday. However, no exact date has been officially given.

The hope about the imminent start of the long-awaited talks was revived after reports of a breakthrough in the deadlock on the release of the final batch of 400 Taliban inmates, whom the Afghan government was reluctant to set free for being convicted of heinous crimes.

Spokesman for Afghan Office of the National Security Council Faisal Javid tweeted: “The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has received our commandos held hostage by Taliban, after which the Govt has released the remaining 400 convicts, except a few for which our partners have reservations. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing. We expect direct talks to start promptly.”

Negotiations may begin as soon as tomorrow

Differences over the release of prisoners between the Afghan government and Taliban have been delaying the talks, which were originally scheduled to begin from March 10.

The Afghan government, under the US-Taliban agreement signed in February in Doha, was to release 5,000 Taliban insurgents in exchange for 1,000 of its troops held hostage by the militants before the intra-talks get under way.

PM Khan welcomed the progress towards the talks. He said: “This is a miracle that is actually happening.” He said it was the nearest that they have got to peace in Afghanistan and a political solution during the 19 years of conflict there.

Pakistan facilitated the signing of the US-Taliban agreement and later helped the Afghan sides break the deadlock on prisoners’ release.

“Whatever influence we could use, honestly we have tried our best to somehow get the Taliban and Afghan government sit on one table,” Mr Khan said.

The prime minister repeated the fear that ‘spoilers’ could sabotage the peace process and named India as one. “I’m afraid India would not like it to happen,” he said.

Islamabad last week hosted a delegation from Taliban’s Doha-based political office. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, after a meeting with Taliban representatives, looked hopeful about intra-Afghan talks commencing soon.

“After listening to Taliban delegation, I’m optimistic of progress in the near future despite problems and the presence of spoilers. Hopefully, a way out would be found,” Mr Qureshi had told journalists on Aug 25.

The next day Mr Khan spoke to Afghan peace chief Dr Abdullah Abdullah.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood visited Kabul on Monday for bilateral talks, which too were dominated by discussion on the peace process.

Foreign Minister Qureshi in a telephone call with his Afghan counterpart Haneef Atmar on Thursday reassured him that Pakistan government would continue facilitating the peace process.

The FO said: “Mr Qureshi reiterated that peace in Afghanistan was the highest priority as Pakistan had high stakes in return for stability to Afghanistan and the region”.

He urged the Afghan leaders to “seize this historic opportunity and achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan”.

Mr Qureshi called on all parties to take requisite steps for the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations at the earliest.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2020